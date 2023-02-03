Close
New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances

Feb 3, 2023, 8:40 AM | Updated: 8:46 am
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address on the opening day o...

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address on the opening day of the annual legislative session, in the House of Representatives in Santa Fe, N.M., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Lujan Grisham called for new gun-control laws and greater accountability for firearms manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against state legislators and a national "scourge" of violence. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
BY

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care.

The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and three cities in eastern New Mexico where sentiments against the procedure run deep — and amid efforts by states across the nation to restrict abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. A legislative panel will consider endorsing the measure at a Friday public hearing.

The anti-abortion ordinances, adopted over the past several months by officials in the cities of Hobbs, Clovis, Eunice, and Lea and Roosevelt counties, reference an obscure U.S. anti-obscenity law that prohibits shipping of medication or other materials intended to aid abortions.

State Attorney General Raúl Torrez says local governments have overstepped their authority to regulate health care access, with local laws that violate state constitutional guarantees of equal protection and due process. Torrez last month petitioned the state Supreme Court to intervene. The court has yet to respond.

The new bill, sponsored by Rep. Linda Serrato of Santa Fe and other Democrats, would prohibit local governments from interfering with access to reproductive care — including abortion, birth control, and prevention of or treatment for sexually transmitted diseases.

“It’s really important … to make it abundantly clear to everyone that in New Mexico you can access health care and we respect your ability to do so,” Serrato said.

The bill would also ban local restrictions on gender-affirming care, which typically can include puberty-blocking medication, hormone therapy or surgeries. That provision is a counterpoint to proposed bans on gender-affirming care for minors or young adults in more two dozen states.

“We’ve seen so many, to be frank, politically motivated attacks on these two types of health care,” Serrato told The Associated Press. “We wanted to make sure that people were not scared of accessing their health care.”

In 2021, New Mexico’s Democrat-led Legislature passed a measure to repeal a dormant 1969 statute that outlawed most abortion procedures, ensuring access to abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

But that ruling last June also energized local government efforts to restrict abortion.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb has said constituents in his community overwhelmingly support the city’s abortion-restricting ordinance, citing hours of public testimony to the city council.

The ordinances adopted in New Mexico bear hallmarks of a national effort to ban abortion one city at a time led by Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Texas-based Sanctuary Cities of the Unborn organization. He has traveled extensively in New Mexico to talk to local government boards and faith-based groups.

“The approach in New Mexico ended up being compliance with these federal statutes,” Dickson told the AP. “They’re not explicit abortion bans … but they have the same result. We call them de facto abortion bans.”

Dickson said he envisions the ordinances in New Mexico holding up to scrutiny in federal court and helping cities such as Hobbs keep at bay abortion providers and pharmacy chain distributors of abortion pills, amid legal battles over state restrictions on abortion medications.

“I almost want to show up and say (to state legislators), ‘I double dog dare you to pass it,'” Dickson said.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced support for the bill, and wants additional protections for abortion patients and providers.

Roosevelt County’s ordinance gives private citizens the power to sue anyone suspected of violations of local regulation of abortion, allowing damages of up to $100,000 per infraction.

Minnesota on Tuesday became the first state Legislature this year to codify abortion rights into law, ensuring that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

