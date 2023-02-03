Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler

Feb 3, 2023, 11:15 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
(Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo) (Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo) (Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)

PHOENIX – Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest.

The pre-Mardi Gras party is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Dr. AJ Chandler Park near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard.

“Angry Crab Shack is ‘spicing up’ the Southwest Cajun Fest yet again with our traditional seafood boil and other Louisiana favorites,” Andy Diamond, president of Angry Crab Shack, said in a press release. 

“We’re excited to return this year celebrating Creole cuisine and culture,” he said.

The ninth-annual downtown event features food, games, eating contests, music, a live alligator petting zoo and a kids zone that includes rides and inflatables.

Nonrefundable general admission tickets are available online for $25 in advance and $35 on event day. Children 12 and younger get in for free.

Festivalgoers can try to catch beads thrown from second-story balconies at the replica French Quarter-style Bourbon Street Experience where magicians, stilt walkers, jugglers and brass marching band perform.

RELATED STORIES

The menu features gumbo, frog legs, beignets, hush puppies and a seafood boil.

Lawn games include cornhole, Jenga and ladder golf.

Live performances start at 2 p.m. with DJ Po Boy and finish with Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and the Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band.

Parking is free.

Attendees can bring in small backpacks, lawn chairs, strollers and wagons, and lotion-only sunscreen (no aerosol spray).

Among the prohibited items are drones, fireworks, laser pointers, skateboards and scooters, cans and glass bottles, and umbrellas/shade structures.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

Arizona municipal league opposes bills to ban local grocery, rent taxes

The director of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns said state lawmakers are taking the wrong route trying to pull the plug on food and rent taxes.
14 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state.
14 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: All the Super Bowl events happening in metro Phoenix

In this special edition podcast, KTAR News walks you through all the upcoming events for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
14 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona AG Kris Mayes talks Super Bowl safety, threats against election workers

Kris Mayes joins The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the Super Bowl in Glendale and more.
14 hours ago
Izaiha Martinez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

A teenager was arrested in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said.
14 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span

Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over a six-hour span Thursday night and Friday morning.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler