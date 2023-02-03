Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions

Feb 3, 2023, 7:43 AM | Updated: 7:45 am
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz S...

In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, second right, and Army Chief, Gen. Asim Munir, second left, talk with an injured victim of suicide bombing inside a mosque, during their visit to hospital, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. A suicide bomber struck Monday inside a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing multiple people and wounding scores of worshippers, officials said. (Press Information Department vis AP)

(Press Information Department vis AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time” as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country’s bailout package.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top government and military officials in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where a massive suicide bombing at a mosque inside a high security police and government compound on Monday killed 101 people and wounded 225. Most of the casualties were police.

The attack raised serious questions about the ability of Pakistan’s security forces to deal with the recent surge in militancy in the volatile northwest, along the border with Afghanistan.

Sharif spoke just days after IMF officials and Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar resumed talks in the capital, Islamabad, on its bailout — even as the country’s foreign reserves dwindle further, and are now at the dangerously low level of $3 billion.

Analysts say there is barely enough to pay the imports bill for the next three weeks.

Pakistan is seeking a crucial installment of $1.1 billion from the fund — part of its $6 billion bailout package — to avoid default. Talks with the IMF on reviving the bailout had stalled in the past months.

The IMF gave the finance minister a “very tough time” in the talks, Sharif said.

“Our economic challenges at the moment are unimaginable,” he added. “The IMF conditions which we have to fulfill … are beyond the imagination. … But wee we don’t have any other option.”

Later Friday, Pakistan’s currency slipped further, with the rupee trading at 270 to the dollar as the markets closed. Last week it traded at 255 for $1.

Sharif has repeatedly pledged that his government will not default but will manage to secure the loan from the IMF.

Along with the unprecedented economic crisis, Pakistan is also struggling in the aftermath of last summer’s devastating floods that caused up to $40 billion in damages, making it difficult for the government to comply with some of the IMF’s conditions, including increases in the price of gas and electricity and new taxes.

Sharif has often blamed the former premier, Imran Khan, and his government for the economic malaise. Khan was ousted in a no-confidence in Parliament in April, and has since been campaigning for early elections.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A skull found in a remote part of Alaska’s Interior in 1997 belongs to a New York man who likely died in a bear mauling, state authorities said. Investigators used genetic genealogy to help identify the remains as those of Gary Frank Sotherden, according to a statement Thursday from Alaska state […]
12 hours ago
This photo provided by Just Born Quality Confections shows Dr. Pepper Peeps. Nostalgia sells and m...
Associated Press

Nostalgia sells; nostalgia with a twist can be a smash

Nostalgia sells and marketers know it, having used the brands of yesteryear fully aware that consumers will open their wallets to scratch that sentimental itch. Those oldies but goodies keep popping up today, but increasingly with a twist. Companies continue to re-release snacks, entertainment and technology that millions of people grew up with, but tweaking […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort meet Wrexham Soccer team co owners...
Associated Press

Wrexham to compete in 7-on-7 tournament in North Carolina

BOSTON (AP) — Wrexham, the fifth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will send a team to compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven–on-seven tournament in early June in Cary, North Carolina. The 32-team tournament includes Mexico’s Necaxa and teams organized by former U.S captain Clint Dempsey, U.S. women’s team midfielder […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...
Associated Press

Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

SAN FRANCISO (AP) — A high-profile trial focused on a 2018 tweet about the financing for a Tesla buyout that never happened drew a surprise spectator Friday — Elon Musk, the billionaire accused of misleading investors with his usage of the Twitter service he now owns. Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and Twitter, strode […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver was found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida, authorities said Friday. Lyft driver Gary Levin hasn’t been heard from since Monday, when his family […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions