Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

8 dead migrants recovered off Italian island of Lampedusa

Feb 3, 2023, 4:32 AM | Updated: 9:09 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MILAN (AP) — The bodies of eight migrants have been recovered by Italy’s coast guard during an operation overnight that also rescued 42 survivors in the central Mediterranean off the island of Lampedusa, authorities said Friday.

Survivors reported that another two people died during the crossing, a newborn and a man who fell into the sea during the voyage, the coast guard said in a statement.

Video of the rescue shows the survivors packed in a small open fishing boat, which was adrift because the motor was apparently broken. Rescuers warned them to sit down and not move before throwing a line to pull them to safety.

All on board were soaking wet, cold and dehydrated, according to Italian news agency ANSA. The deceased were believed to have perished from hypothermia. Survivors said they had departed the Tunisian port of Sfax before dawn on Saturday, ANSA reported.

Maltese authorities requested that Italy respond to the boat in distress within the small island nation’s search-and-rescue area, near the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the coast guard said.

Charity boats operating in the deadly central Mediterranean have complained that a new Italian policy forcing them to port after each rescue will endanger the lives of migrants departing from North Africa.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, speaks with European Council President Charles Mic...
Associated Press

EU prepares more Russia sanctions; Kremlin readies offensive

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union will unveil its 10th package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 24 to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a senior official from the bloc said in Kyiv on Friday, as Ukrainian forces gird for an expected Russian offensive in the coming weeks. The sanctions […]
9 hours ago
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham delivers her State of the State address on the opening day o...
Associated Press

New Mexico legislators may block local abortion ordinances

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A standoff over abortion in politically conservative regions of New Mexico is looming as Democratic state legislators present a bill that would prohibit local governments from interfering with women’s access to reproductive health care. The initiative from state House Democrats responds to abortion restrictions recently adopted in two counties and […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week

Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hamlin, the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive back, needed to be […]
9 hours ago
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq Mar...
Associated Press

Big tech roils markets after shaky quarterly performances

Wall Street has its eyes on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances. That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. […]
9 hours ago
Protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. As the Iraqi currency co...
Associated Press

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi protesters rallied Friday in Baghdad, demanding the government take action to stop the economic crisis and the slide of the national currency after the Iraqi dinar plunged further. Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Iranian demonstrators set fire to French flags during their gathering to protest against the...
Associated Press

Microsoft: Iran unit behind Charlie Hebdo hack-and-leak op

After the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s launched a cartoon contest to mock Iran’s ruling cleric, a state-backed Iranian cyber unit struck back with a hack-and-leak campaign that was designed to provoke fear with the claimed pilfering of a big subscriber database, Microsoft security researchers say. The FBI blames the same Iranian cyber operators, Emennet […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
8 dead migrants recovered off Italian island of Lampedusa