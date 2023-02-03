Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones

Feb 3, 2023, 4:14 AM | Updated: 4:26 am
A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Uk...

A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BELARUS BORDER, Ukraine (AP) — The reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions deep inside the thick forest that marches across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring sky and land for signs of trouble on the other side.

Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust toward Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago.

This time the Ukrainians are taking no chances. Since the summer they have been reinforcing defenses, building and expanding trenches and laying mines in the forest ahead of the springtime offensive military officials expect. Residents of villages in the region that were temporarily occupied last year are horrified by the prospect of it all starting again.

“We’re listening out for every small sound and noise. This isn’t a way to live,” said Valentina Matveva, 64, from the village of Ripke. “When you’re in constant fear, that’s not life.”

Concerns of a renewed military push were stirred in January after Russia and Belarus held joint air force drills, one month after a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Minsk.

Military experts and Western intelligence have played down the possibility of a renewed northern offensive. The British Defense Ministry tweeted on Jan. 11 that Russian aircraft and existing Russian troops in Belarus, though numerous, are “unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force.”

Belarusian officials attribute the troop deployment along the border to “strategic deterrence” according to local reports. The country’s authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has insisted he will not send troops to Ukraine.

But Ukrainian commanders are wary, remembering how Russia used Belarus as a launching pad in early 2022.

“We continuously monitor the enemy from the ground and observe the movement of troops, if they are moving, how many troops, and where they are moving,” the area’s army intelligence unit head said during a press tour this week a few kilometers from the border. The officer only identified himself by his first name, Oleksandr, citing security reasons.

Unlike the east with its devastating artillery duels, here in the north it’s largely a war of quadcopters.

Oleksandr said the Belarusians and Russians are “constantly monitoring our guard changes, trying to find our military’s positions.”

At times, Oleksandr’s unit detects enemy reconnaissance drones and shoots them down using anti-drone rifles. Or an enemy drone detects a Ukrainian one and tails it, at which point the Ukrainians try to capture and add it to their stock.

“We got four of their drones this way recently, and they took two of ours,” Oleksandr said.

He says the reconnaissance missions have revealed no sign of worrying activity — yet. “They have a reinforcement section, and the patrol has been strengthened, but we do not observe a significant accumulation of troops from our section,” he said.

Ukraine’s Lt. Gen. Oleksii Pavlyuk, who is responsible for Kyiv province, was quoted in local reports as saying his country was preparing for a possible fresh attack through Belarus. “We’ve created a group on the border with Belarus, which is ready to meet the enemy with dignity,” he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian officials argue that no one can know how Moscow will move in the coming months, and that a state of alert is necessary along the border.

“The (fortifications) were made to prevent re-infiltration,” said Oleksandr, “Whether it will happen or not, we must always be ready.”

Ukrainian soldiers armed with machine guns stand in five-foot-deep trenches dug into the forest floor and reinforced with planks.

A local villager briskly cycles past. Memories here are still fresh from the temporary occupation when Russian troops attempted to lay siege to the main city of Chernihiv. They withdrew on April 3 as Moscow switched its focus to Ukraine’s eastern provinces.

But despite the Russian-Belarusian drills, there’s also hope.

“The first time they invaded, we didn’t have the weapons and the army (at the border),” said Hanna Pokheelko, 66, from the village of Koluchivka. “But this time we do.”

Attack or no attack, Olena, from the village of Novi Yarylovychi, fears the border situation means she may never see her mother, brother and two sisters living just 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) away in a village inside Belarus.

“I can’t believe they are so close and I can’t see them,” said the 63-year old, who is a Belarusian by birth but married into a Ukrainian family and who didn’t give her full name out of concerns for her family.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

An orthodox church is pictured close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman looks out from a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman stands at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A sign reads "don't be a poacher, hunt by the rules" close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A dog lies beneath a table at a Ukrainian position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman walks through a trench at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Ukrainian servicemen stand at a position close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A woman walks with a torch close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A drone flies close to the border with Belarus during a demonstration by Ukrainian servicemen in Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A man rides a bicycle close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A shopkeeper waits for customers close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman lands a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) A Ukrainian serviceman controls a drone during a demonstration close to the border with Belarus, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Reconnaissance drones fly several times a day from Ukrainian positions across the border into Belarus, a close Russian ally, scouring for signs of trouble on the other side. Ukrainian units are monitoring the 1,000-kilometer (650-mile) frontier of marsh and woodland for a possible surprise offensive from the north, a repeat of the unsuccessful Russian thrust towards Kyiv at the start of the war nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

AP

Protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. As the Iraqi currency co...
Associated Press

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi protesters rallied Friday in Baghdad, demanding the government take action to stop the economic crisis and the slide of the national currency after the Iraqi dinar plunged further. Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria […]
8 hours ago
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May ...
Associated Press

US tells owners to park old Hondas until air bags are fixed

DETROIT (AP) — Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility […]
8 hours ago
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz S...
Associated Press

Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time” as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country’s bailout package. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top government and military officials in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, a Ford logo is displayed at a Ford dealership in Litt...
Associated Press

Ford returns to Formula One in partnership with Red Bull

Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. Red Bull powertrains and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Red Bull and […]
8 hours ago
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. America...
Associated Press

US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s government report added to the picture of a […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old...
Associated Press

Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine could add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Berlin and other governments pledged last week to counter Russian forces in the war. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted” but declined to give numbers or […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Along Ukraine-Belarus border, a war of nerves — and drones