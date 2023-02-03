Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

China confirms offer to Sri Lanka of debt moratorium

Feb 3, 2023, 4:14 AM | Updated: 4:16 am
FILE - A vender waits for customers at a vegetable market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June...

FILE - A vender waits for customers at a vegetable market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 10, 2022. China’s government on Friday, Feb. 2, 2023, confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayment as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Friday confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayments as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis.

China lent to Sri Lanka as part of Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to increase trade by building ports and other infrastructure across Asia and Africa. The International Monetary Fund offered a $2.9 billion emergency loan but wants other creditors to cut debts, which Beijing had resisted, possibly for fear other borrowers would want the same relief.

China presented a plan to “provide an extension on debt service due in 2022 and 2023,” said a foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning. “During that period, Sri Lanka would not have to pay the principal and interest due on bank loans.”

China is Sri Lanka’s third-biggest creditor after Japan and the Asian Development Bank, accounting for about 10% of its debt. But its lack of agreement blocked a final settlement.

Sri Lanka used Chinese loans to build an airport and other projects that failed to pay for themselves.

India, which China sees as a strategic rival, announced last month it gave the IMF assurances to facilitate a bailout plan. India has given Sri Lanka $4.4 billion in emergency credit.

Sri Lanka ran out of foreign currency last April, leading to food shortages, power cuts and protests that forced a prime minister to resign and a president to flee the country. Debt repayment to China, Japan and other foreign lenders was suspended.

The island’s government is cutting spending and says it will cut the size of its 200,000-member military by almost half by 2030.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - A woman bargains as she buys vegetables at a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 10, 2022. China’s government on Friday, Feb. 2, 2023, confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayment as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) FILE - A vender waits for customers at a vegetable market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 10, 2022. China’s government on Friday, Feb. 2, 2023, confirmed it is offering Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on loan repayment as the Indian Ocean island nation struggles to restructure $51 billion in foreign debt that pushed it into a financial crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

AP

Protesters gather in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. As the Iraqi currency co...
Associated Press

Iraqis protest in Baghdad as currency crisis continues

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi protesters rallied Friday in Baghdad, demanding the government take action to stop the economic crisis and the slide of the national currency after the Iraqi dinar plunged further. Measures taken by the United States in recent months to stamp out money laundering and the channeling of dollars to Iran and Syria […]
8 hours ago
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Company attached to a vehicle is seen at a showroom in Tokyo on May ...
Associated Press

US tells owners to park old Hondas until air bags are fixed

DETROIT (AP) — Honda and the U.S. government are urging owners of about 8,200 older vehicles not to drive them until dangerous air bag inflators are replaced. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Friday issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for the 2001 through 2003 vehicles with Takata inflators that have a high possibility […]
8 hours ago
In this handout photo released by Press Information Department, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz S...
Associated Press

Pakistan PM warns of ‘tough time’ to fulfill IMF conditions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister on Friday warned of a “tough time” as his government struggles to comply with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund for the next tranche of the country’s bailout package. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed an auditorium of top government and military officials in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, a Ford logo is displayed at a Ford dealership in Litt...
Associated Press

Ford returns to Formula One in partnership with Red Bull

Ford will return to Formula One as the engine provider for Red Bull Racing in a partnership announced Friday that begins with immediate technical support this season and engines in 2026. Red Bull powertrains and Ford will partner on the development of a hybrid power unit that will supply engines to both Red Bull and […]
8 hours ago
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. America...
Associated Press

US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a sizzling 517,000 jobs in January, a surprisingly strong gain in the face of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to slow growth and tame inflation with higher interest rates. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969. Friday’s government report added to the picture of a […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old...
Associated Press

Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine could add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Berlin and other governments pledged last week to counter Russian forces in the war. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted” but declined to give numbers or […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
China confirms offer to Sri Lanka of debt moratorium