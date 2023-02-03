New desert garden open in time for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

PHOENIX — Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix will host one of the Valley’s many Super Bowl festivities, and now it has a brand new desert garden to welcome visitors.

The garden is funded by a $2 million sponsorship from waste disposal company, Republic Services.

The 1-acre space includes 33 native plants, roughly 60 trees and more than 4,000 ground plants, such as vines, succulents and shrubs.

“We expect it to be a wonderful habitat for butterflies, bees, and hummingbirds…” Mayor Kate Gallego said at the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The garden is part of the first phase of the $100 million Hance Park Revitalization Project, which will be funded by public and private sources.

The new addition comes on the heels of other projects, such as a new playground and Japanese Friendship Garden.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari said, “The Republic Services Garden builds on those successes and showcases how we can truly turn Hance Park into one of the most sustainable desert city parks in the world, and a destination for diverse cultural events and music festivals.”

Mayor Gallego also noted the garden is also open in time for Valentine’s Day — Arizona’s Birthday.

“If you’re looking for that romantic Statehood Day on Feb. 14, here is a place that you might be able to connect and really enjoy what the city of Phoenix has to offer,” Gallego said.

