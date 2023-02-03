Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

Feb 3, 2023, 10:00 AM
Izaiha Martinez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
Izaiha Martinez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said.

Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced.

Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded another near Litchfield and Cactus roads on Oct. 11, 2020.

“Detectives have worked extremely hard to identify and arrest the suspect,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The victims were in the upstairs bedroom of a home when the shooting occurred.

Martinez allegedly climbed onto a nearby roof and fired into the room before fleeing the scene, police said.

“This investigation has been a priority for my department, knowing the victim’s family deserved answers and the suspect to be brought to justice,” Marzocca said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo)...
Danny Shapiro

Arizona AG Mayes warns that she will prosecute individuals who threaten election workers

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a warning Friday to anyone considering threatening election workers in the state.
13 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup Special: All the Super Bowl events happening in metro Phoenix

In this special edition podcast, KTAR News walks you through all the upcoming events for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale.
13 hours ago
(Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest Photo)...
KTAR.com

Get your gumbo on at Angry Crab Shack Southwest Cajun Fest in Chandler

Chandler is bringing a bit of New Orleans to the weekend with the Angry Crab Southwest Cajun Fest.
13 hours ago
Kris Mayes (Getty Images File Photo)...
KTAR.com

Watch: Arizona AG Kris Mayes talks Super Bowl safety, threats against election workers

Kris Mayes joins The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday to discuss safety for the Super Bowl in Glendale and more.
13 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

2 killed in single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over 6-hour span

Two men were killed in separate single-vehicle crashes in Phoenix over a six-hour span Thursday night and Friday morning.
13 hours ago
(Photo by Logan Camden/Cronkite News)...
Alexis Waiss | Cronkite News

Court says Phoenix Super Bowl sign law violates free speech rights

A judge ruled that a Phoenix ordinance regulating signs around the “NFL Experience” zone downtown is unconstitutional.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020