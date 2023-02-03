Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said.

Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced.

Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded another near Litchfield and Cactus roads on Oct. 11, 2020.

“Detectives have worked extremely hard to identify and arrest the suspect,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a press release.

The victims were in the upstairs bedroom of a home when the shooting occurred.

Martinez allegedly climbed onto a nearby roof and fired into the room before fleeing the scene, police said.

“This investigation has been a priority for my department, knowing the victim’s family deserved answers and the suspect to be brought to justice,” Marzocca said.

