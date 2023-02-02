Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

Feb 2, 2023, 3:19 PM | Updated: 3:58 pm
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address on...

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address on the steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Dr. Dan Jones, a former University of Mississippi chancellor, said Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Jones spoke at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday.

Dr. Dan Jones is a physician who led the University of Mississippi Medical Center before serving as chancellor of the university from 2009 to 2015. During a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers on Thursday, Jones said that Reeves acknowledged in a private conversation with him in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy, and provide health care to more residents of a state bedeviled by poor health outcomes.

Jones said he was trying to persuade Reeves, who was the lieutenant governor at the time, to take advantage of a 2010 health care law signed by President Barack Obama that allowed for Medicaid expansion, with the federal government covering most of the cost. Jones said the conversation took place in Jones’ office at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

“The governor after a few moments put his hands up and said, ‘Chancellor, I recognize that it would be good for Mississippians, that it would be good for our economy, good for health care to expand Medicaid,'” Jones recounted. “I had a big smile on my face, and I said ‘I’m glad to hear that and I’m glad to hear you’ll support Medicaid expansion.’ His response was, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to support it because it’s not in my personal political interest.'”

Reeves wrote on Twitter Thursday that Jones’ remarks were “obviously a lie.”

“I’d bet I hadn’t talked to this dude since well before he was fired by Ole Miss, and I never would have said this,” Reeves wrote. “Do you believe he has held this ‘juicy scoop’ for 8 years? Through 2019? And remembered it just before a presser with Democrats in 2023?”

Jones returned to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after the state college board chose not to renew his contract as chancellor. He retired two years ago, and said that since then, he has more freedom to speak publicly.

Reeves is seeking a second term as governor this year. He has frequently said that he does not want to add people to a government health program. A Democrat running for governor, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, is making Medicaid expansion a central promise in his own campaign.

During his State of the State speech Monday, Reeves said Mississippi should shore up health care resources by cutting bureaucracy, increasing medical residency programs and relying on technology.

Mississippi is among 11 states that have not taken the option from the federal government to expand Medicaid coverage to people working low-wage jobs without health insurance. At least 15 bills that would have done so expired under a Tuesday deadline without a legislative debate or a vote in the Republican-controlled legislature.

Mississippi has the nation’s highest fetal mortality, infant mortality and pre-term birth rates. At a Jan. 13 legislative hearing, Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, said Mississippi doesn’t have the medical workforce to address a wide range of poor health outcomes. Some hospitals are on the brink of permanent closure due to staff shortages and population decline in poor areas.

At the state Capitol on Thursday, Jones said he is sharing details about his conversation with Reeves now because he has never before seen Mississippi’s health care system under the strain it is now, even with a $4 billion surplus in the state budget.

“Shame on us for allowing the citizens of Mississippi to have health care problems and not have access to health care solutions,” Jones said. “Shame on us in a state with billions of dollars in its coffers to not act on this to make health care available to all of our citizens. It is immoral.”

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address on the steps of the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, Dr. Dan Jones, a former University of Mississippi chancellor, said Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Jones spoke at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, center, and other Democratic legislative leaders criticize the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, during a news conference at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said expanding Medicaid to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance would be in the best interest of the state, but has refused to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Dr. Dan Jones, the former chancellor of University of Mississippi, center, recalls the occasion where Gov. Tate Reeves once privately acknowledged to him the benefits of Medicaid expansion, following a Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, news conference held by Democratic legislative leaders, who criticized the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. However, publicly the governor has long resisted expansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Dr. Dan Jones, the former chancellor of University of Mississippi, center, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol in Jackson, where Democratic legislative leaders, criticized the Republican leadership's inaction on addressing the state's hospital crisis, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Jones said Gov. Tate Reeves once privately acknowledged to him the benefits of Medicaid expansion, but publicly, the governor has long resisted expansion. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

AP

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses plans by Integra Technologies, of Wichita, Kansas, to build a new...
Associated Press

Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won’t go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation’s chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas has an […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit over US utility’s long-term deals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by environmental groups that challenged how the nation’s largest public utility signs up local power providers for two-decade contracts. On Wednesday, a ruling by U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker in Memphis sided with the Tennessee Valley Authority, agreeing that the environmental groups don’t […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Authorities: Woman sent to Iowa funeral home was alive

A continuing care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive. The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals said in a report filed Wednesday that the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Kohl’s names Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s said Thursday it has named acting CEO Tom Kingsbury as its permanent leader. Kingsbury, a Kohl’s board member with more than 40 years experience in retail, has served as an interim CEO since early December, when Michelle Gass left the department store chain to become president of jeans maker Levi […]
19 hours ago
CORRECTS THAT PLANTS ARE FORMERLY OWNED BY FIRSTENERGY - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Household...
Associated Press

‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane

CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case. Text messages presented to jurors in […]
19 hours ago
FILE - This Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple reports f...
Associated Press

Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years

Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion