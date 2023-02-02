Close
Ford 4Q profit drops 90%, company says more cost cuts coming

Feb 2, 2023, 2:43 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unso...

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income fell 90% from a year earlier, leading company officials to say the automaker’s costs are too high and to pledge more belt-tightening this year.

CEO Jim Farley said Ford should have done better last year, and it left $2 billion in profits on the table that were within its control. He said Ford will correct that with improved execution this year.

The global shortage of computer chips and other parts hit Ford hard at the end of last year, costing it production of roughly 100,000 vehicles that could have been sold, Chief Financial Officer John Lawler told reporters.

“Our cost structure is not competitive, and our quality is not where it needs to be,” Lawler said. He did not rule out further white-collar layoffs and said the company needs to cut manufacturing and warranty costs.

Lawler also said Ford sees a mild recession in the U.S. this year and a moderate one in Europe.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $1.26 billion from October through December, with revenue up 17% to $44 billion. The company made an adjusted 51 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street estimates of 62 cents.

Quarterly revenue, however, exceeded estimates of $41.39 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Ford, which announced earnings after Thursday’s closing bell, saw its shares fall 6.6% in after-hours trading.

For all of 2022, Ford posted a $2 billion net loss, which it attributed largely to one-time items. Before taxes last year the company made $10.4 billion, below its guidance of $11.5 billion.

The company said it expects pretax earnings of $9 billion to $11 billion this year, below last year’s estimates.

Pretax income in North America rose $1.8 billion to $9.2 billion. That means roughly 56,000 unionized factory workers will see profit-sharing checks of $9,176 in March, about $1,800 more than they got last year.

Ford’s sales in the U.S., its most profitable market, dropped 5% during the fourth quarter as the company was hit hard by parts shortages along with other automakers.

Strong prices for Ford vehicles helped to offset declining sales. Customers paid an average of $56,143 for company vehicles in the fourth quarter, about 10% more than the previous year, according to Edmunds.com. Many of those sales were high-end trucks and SUVs.

