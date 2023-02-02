Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters

Feb 2, 2023, 2:35 PM | Updated: 4:45 pm
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston Starbucks repor...

FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston Starbucks reports financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Starbucks reported lower-than-expected sales in its fiscal first quarter, with COVID store shutdowns in China overshadowing stronger results elsewhere.

Global same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — were up 5% in the October-December period, but that was partly due to higher prices. Store transactions were down 2%. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast a 6.7% increase in same-store sales.

During a conference call with investors, Starbucks’ interim CEO Howard Schultz said China’s decision to end its zero-COVID policy in December caused a spike in infections that closed nearly 30% of Starbucks’ 6,000 stores at its peak. Same-store sales plunged 29%.

But Schultz said Starbucks remains optimistic about China, its second-largest market outside the U.S. As of this week, all of Starbucks’ stores in China are open without restrictions for the first time since March 2020. Schultz said the company remains on track to have 9,000 stores in China by the end of 2025.

In the U.S., same-store sales were up 10% as customers spent more per order. And Starbucks noted that its Holiday Red Cup day in November was its highest single sales day of all time despite strikes at more than 100 U.S. stores by employees who are pressing to unionize. But overall U.S. transactions rose just 1%, and Starbucks said transactions per store remain below pre-COVID levels.

Schultz said the quarter was softer for overall retail, which impacted customer traffic. U.S. retail sales slowed more than expected during the holiday season as higher borrowing costs and higher inflation made shoppers pull back.

But he said consumers didn’t seem to be shying away from the store due to price increases. Starbucks raised its prices around 6% in 2022, but said those increases will moderate this year as U.S. inflationary pressures recede.

“We don’t see ourselves in a situation where we need to discount heavily and we don’t see a situation where our customers are trading down,” Schultz said.

Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said an ongoing revamp designed to improve U.S. store efficiency could help boost U.S. traffic. The company plans to invest $450 million this year in store improvements, including new warming ovens and workstations that make it simpler to assemble drinks. Employees have been struggling with rising demand for customizable cold drinks in store kitchens designed for simpler hot drinks.

The store revamp is also an attempt to boost employee morale as Starbucks tries to head off a growing unionization movement. At least 274 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since 2021.

Starbucks’ revenue rose 8% to a record $8.7 billion, but that also fell short of analysts’ expectation of $8.79 billion. Earnings of 74 cents per share were also lower than the 77 cents analysts had forecast.

Starbucks shares fell nearly 3% in after-market trading.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Authorities: Woman sent to Iowa funeral home was alive

A continuing care home in suburban Des Moines, Iowa, has been fined $10,000 after a funeral home discovered a woman sent to it in a body bag was still alive. The Iowa Department of Inspection and Appeals said in a report filed Wednesday that the 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Kohl’s names Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl’s said Thursday it has named acting CEO Tom Kingsbury as its permanent leader. Kingsbury, a Kohl’s board member with more than 40 years experience in retail, has served as an interim CEO since early December, when Michelle Gass left the department store chain to become president of jeans maker Levi […]
17 hours ago
CORRECTS THAT PLANTS ARE FORMERLY OWNED BY FIRSTENERGY - Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Household...
Associated Press

‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane

CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case. Text messages presented to jurors in […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his priorities during his State of the State address on...
Associated Press

Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said in a private conversation that expanding Medicaid to people working low-wage jobs would be in the best interest of the state, but that he refuses to support the policy for political reasons, a former chancellor of the University of Mississippi said Thursday. Dr. Dan Jones […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo shows an Apple Store in Chicago is seen. Apple reports f...
Associated Press

Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years

Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the previous year, a deeper downturn […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Low water levels at Wahweap Bay at Lake Powell along the Upper Colorado River Basin are show...
Associated Press

Interior: $580M headed to 15 tribes to fulfill water rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifteen Native American tribes will get a total of $580 million in federal money this year for water rights settlements, the Biden administration announced Thursday. The money will help carry out the agreements that define the tribes’ rights to water from rivers and other sources and pay for pipelines, pumping stations, and […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters