Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/2/2023

Feb 2, 2023, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Wall Street closed higher, led by excitement around tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Thursday, a day after hitting its highest level since the summer. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.3%, led by a 23.3% surge in Meta. The Dow lagged behind because it has less of an emphasis on tech.

Stocks have already been on the upswing on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause on raising interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.55 points, or 1.5%, to 4,179.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.02 points, or 0.1%, to 34,053.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 384.50 points, or 3.3%, to 12,200.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.41 points, or 2.1%, to 2,001.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.20 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 75.86 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 579.11 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 89.76 points, or 4.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 340.26 points, or 8.9%.

The Dow is up 906.69 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,734.34 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.97 points, or 13.6%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon reports financ...
Associated Press

Amazon beats Q4 revenue estimates, but profits slump

NEW York (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported worse-than-expected profits, but its revenue beat expectations boosted by sales in North America businesses and the cloud-computing unit AWS. Amazon said it made $300 million in profits, or 3 cents per share, falling below the $2.03 billion analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting. The company said […]
15 hours ago
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq Mar...
Associated Press

Alphabet posts lower Q4 profit amid ad squeeze, competition

Google’s parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year’s fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant. While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4% and revenue at YouTube declined 8% year-over-year. That appeared to […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Israeli Yosef Haim Ben David, convicted in the killing of 16-year-old Palestinian Mohammed A...
Associated Press

Extremist Israeli group halts fund-raising effort in US

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — An Israeli group that assists Jewish prisoners convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes has halted its fund-raising efforts through a U.S.-based Jewish charity following an investigation by The Associated Press and the Israeli nonprofit news organization Shomrim. The fund-raising through the Lakewood, New Jersey-based World of Tzedaka […]
15 hours ago
Aerial view of the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the...
Associated Press

1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — In April, Mexico plans to power up the first phase of a huge solar energy project near a beach town popular with tourists making the short drive from the United States. Once completed, the full $1.6 billion project will have a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts — enough to power […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Meta Platforms, Allegiant rise; Qorvo, Canada Goose fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Meta Platforms Inc., up $35.65 to $188.77. Facebook’s owner reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results and will spend up to $40 billion on its own stock. Align Technology Inc., up $77.35 to $359.88. The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported strong fourth-quarter profit […]
15 hours ago
Cricket Hall speaks against a bill that would ban gender-affirming surgery and hormone therapy for ...
Associated Press

Crowds decry gender-affirming treatment ban in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Crowds at the West Virginia state Capitol pleaded with lawmakers Thursday to show as much compassion for saving the lives of transgender children as they showed for unborn fetuses when they voted to ban abortion just months ago. Over and over, dozens of doctors, parents and LGBTQ people told the Republican […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/2/2023