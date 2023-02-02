Close
1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

Feb 2, 2023, 2:22 PM | Updated: 2:50 pm
Aerial view of the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the...

Aerial view of the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)

(Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — In April, Mexico plans to power up the first phase of a huge solar energy project near a beach town popular with tourists making the short drive from the United States.

Once completed, the full $1.6 billion project will have a generating capacity of 1,000 megawatts — enough to power some 500,000 homes. It will be the largest solar project built by Mexico’s state-owned electric company.

In Puerto Peñasco, near the top of the Gulf of California and border with Arizona, rows of solar panels that tilt with the passing sun run off to the horizon hovering above the sand. The project will eventually cover 5,000 acres in the transition where the desert flattens between the rugged brown mountains and blue sea.

The Federal Electric Commission plans to have the first 120 megawatts of the project operational by April 29, Juan Antonio Fernández, the commission’s strategic planning director, said Thursday.

At a presentation to dozens of foreign diplomats in Puerto Peñasco, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the project was a regional representation of Mexico’s “new model of development.”

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo, who once served as a Cabinet minister alongside Ebrard before running for state office, made the case that Sonora should be the center of Mexico’s electric vehicle production. In addition to the solar energy coming online — in total 5 gigawatts of solar capacity are planned for the state — Sonora has the country’s largest known deposits of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles.

The turn toward renewable energy is at odds with other priorities of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The president has invested heavily in propping up the long-struggling state-owned oil company. He is building a big new oil refinery. And he has pushed legislation that gives advantages to the state-owned electric company over private energy production, which in many cases was cleaner. It is the subject of a trade dispute with the United States and Canada.

Ebrard is one of several people seeking the presidential nomination of López Obrador’s Morena party for the 2024 national elections.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo and U.S. ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar visit the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) A general view of the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, which is being built by the state electric utility CFE, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) Governor of Sonora Alfonso Durazo speaks during the presentation of the "Plan Sonora de Energias Sostenibles" (Sonora Plan for Sustainable Energy) as Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and guests listen after a visit to the solar energy plant under construction by state electric utility CFE, in the northern border state of Sonora, at Las Palomas Hotel in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP) Aerial view of the northern border state of Sonora where state electric utility CFE is building the largest solar plant in all of Latin America, in Puerto Penasco, Sonora state, Mexico Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Raquel Cunha/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

