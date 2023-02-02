Close
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 2, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:19 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 53 cents to $75.88 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 67 cents to $82.17 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 5 cents $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.46 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $12 to $1,930.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 1 cent to $23.62 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.65 Japanese yen from 128.77 yen. The euro fell to $1.0908 from $1.0979.

