Silver Alert issued for Phoenix man last seen near 24th Street and Buckeye

PHOENIX – Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Thursday afternoon for a missing Phoenix man with a cognitive condition.

Armando Real, 71, was last seen near 24th Street and Buckeye Road on Wednesday.

He is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Real has a condition that can cause him to appear confused or disoriented.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121, or 602-262-6151 after hours.

