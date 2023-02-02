Bryan Adams running to Phoenix with help from Joan Jett

PHOENIX – Footprint Center will be heaven for Bryan Adams fans this summer when the Canadian singer-songwriter takes the stage.

Adams’ So Happy It Hurts Tour will stop at the downtown Phoenix arena on July 25, with special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts kicking off the show.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Friday.

Adams is hitting the road in support of his latest studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” which came out in 2022. The title track was nominated for best rock performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famer was a hit machine in the ’80s and ’90s, with 11 top-10 smashes such as “Heaven,” “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” “Run to You” and “Summer of ‘69.”

Jett will be a tough act to follow. The 2015 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has been rocking out since the ’70s, releasing classics such as “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Crimson And Clover” and “I Hate Myself For Loving You” along the way.

Before becoming a frontwoman, Jett was a member of the groundbreaking all-female band The Runaways.

