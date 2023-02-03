Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the top 10 most popular specialty license plates in Arizona in 2022

Feb 2, 2023, 5:00 PM
(ADOT Photo)...
(ADOT Photo)
(ADOT Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Specialty license options in Arizona are nearing the triple digits, but some are more prevalent on the road than others.

The Arizona Department of Transportation on Wednesday released its 10 most popular custom plates designs of 2022, and there was a repeat winner.

The Arizona veterans plate topped the list, while the first responders plate was again the second-most popular.

The only change in the top three was Arizona highways overtaking the Arizona Cardinals.

Here’s the full rundown of the top 10:

1. Veterans
2. First Responders
3. Arizona Highways
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Military/Freedom
6. Route 66
7. Arizona State University
8. University of Arizona
9. Golden Rule
10. “In God We Trust”

Arizona has more than 70 specialty plates to choose from.

More than 770,000 specialty plates were ordered in Arizona in 2022, a jump of 67,000 from the previous years.

Specialty plates cost $25 initially and upon annual renewal.

About 70% of the cost goes toward the charitable organization attached to the specialty plate.

