The Pick lottery ticket purchased in Scottsdale hits $3.5M jackpot

Feb 2, 2023, 11:54 AM
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
PHOENIX – Somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Scottsdale can now afford Super Bowl tickets and a whole lot more after hitting a $3.5 million jackpot.

The winning entry for Wednesday’s The Pick drawing was purchased at the Safeway at Greenway Parkway and 64th Street, the Arizona Lottery said.

It matched all six numbers drawn: 6, 12, 18, 23, 30 and 42.

The winner has the option of taking a $1,813,471.50 lump sum or an annual payment of $116,666.67 for 30 years.

Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

The odds of hitting the jackpot in The Pick are 1 in 7,059,052.

In other lottery news, the Powerball jackpot went unclaimed for the 32nd consecutive drawing Wednesday, pushing the estimated grand prize to $700 million for Saturday’s game. That’s the sixth-largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 10-largest prize for any U.S. lottery.

Wednesday’s numbers were 31, 43, 58, 59 and 66 with the red Powerball of 9.

