ARIZONA NEWS

Putting World, with 18-hole indoor course, opens in Scottsdale

Feb 2, 2023, 8:00 PM
BY
PHOENIX – “Drive for show, putt for dough” is a well-worn golf adage that a new Scottsdale attraction is taking to heart.

Putting World debuted Thursday in The Promenade Scottsdale shopping center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

“Our vision is to transform putting from a part of the game of golf into a sport in its own right,” the company’s LinkedIn page says.

The indoor venue, which has a variety of membership options, features an 18-hole putting course with a different setup each day.

Putting World also offers coaching, high-tech performance studios, a restaurant and bar, and space for private events.

The facility will host the World Putting Tour with monthly and annual tournaments for pros and amateurs.

Putting World’s hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 9 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

