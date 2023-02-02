Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week

Feb 2, 2023, 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:05 am
A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On T...

A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. That’s the lowest level since September. The average rate a year ago was 3.55%.

The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in late October and early November as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and tame inflation.

At its first meeting of 2023 Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate 0.25 percentage points, its eighth increase in less than a year. That pushed the central bank’s key rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years.

While acknowledging that some measures of inflation have eased, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to suggest Wednesday that he foresees two additional quarter-point rate hikes this year.

Though those rate hikes do impact borrowing rates across the board for businesses and families, rates on 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has throttled the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 11 straight months to the lowest level in more than a decade. Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The National Association of Realtors reported earlier this month that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That is the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, during the housing crisis of the late 2000s.

Though home prices have retreated as demand has declined, they are still more than 10% higher than a year ago.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, fell this week to 5.14% from 5.17% last week. It was 2.77% one year ago.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

National receiver Jayden Reed of Michigan State (1) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon of USC (31) run t...
Associated Press

NFL prospects safeguarded from inappropriate team questions

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect Jake Andrews fielded questions from teams designed to probe his personality and attitude more than just his football IQ. Those questions — such as, would you rather be a Super Bowl champion or Hall of Famer? — are standard issue for teams vetting potential draft picks leading up to […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Major textile factory in Haiti to close plant, lay off 3,500

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Haiti’s biggest textile factories announced Thursday that it is closing an assembly plant and laying off 3,500 workers in yet another blow to the country’s crumbling economy. S&H Global, whose parent company is South Korean garment manufacturer Sae-A Trading Co. Ltd., said in a statement that strikes […]
13 hours ago
FILE - National Economic Council director Brian Deese listens as President Joe Biden speaks about e...
Associated Press

Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Fishermen at Shimoni port prepare to head out for their daily catch on June 10, 2022, in Kwa...
Associated Press

Indian Ocean species caught between local, EU interests

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Indian Ocean countries wanting better safeguards for local marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are facing resistance from the European Union, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 […]
13 hours ago
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry speaks during an interview, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Det...
Associated Press

2 rivals from factory floors facing off in race to lead UAW

DETROIT (AP) — Two men who began their careers on factory floors are competing to lead the 373,000 members of the United Auto Workers, a union that helps set standards for wages across the nation’s manufacturing sector. It will be the first-ever direct election of a UAW president in the union’s 88-year history. The election […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control an...
Associated Press

Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are advising people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in 12 states. One died. […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week