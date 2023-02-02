Close
Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House

Feb 2, 2023, 8:46 AM | Updated: 9:04 am
FILE - National Economic Council director Brian Deese listens as President Joe Biden speaks about e...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post.

Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.

“Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people,” Biden said. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth.”

It was the second major departure in recent weeks, as White House Chief of Staff R on Klain is also leaving and being succeeded by Jeff Zients, who previously led the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deese leaves with the economy having so far avoided a recession that many economists anticipated as the Federal Reserve has lowered inflation by slowing down the economy. Unemployment is at a low 3.5% and semiconductor companies are building new plants, while automakers are shifting toward greater production of electric vehicles.

Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House