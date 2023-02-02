Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Grand Canyon National Park opens self-guided river trip lottery

Feb 2, 2023, 9:28 AM
(NPS Photo/Neal Herbert)...
(NPS Photo/Neal Herbert)
(NPS Photo/Neal Herbert)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX – Grand Canyon National Park has begun accepting applications for 2024 self-guided river raft trip permits on the Colorado River.

The park said 459 permits are available for assigned trips anywhere from 12 to 25 days long. The weighted lottery for those eligible started Wednesday and ends Feb. 21 at noon Arizona time, the park said in a press release.

Rafters who apply for a permit must be at least 18 years old and already skilled enough to handle technical whitewater rapids. They are limited to one recreational trip per year – self-guided or commercial – the park said.

RELATED STORIES

Follow-up lotteries are held during the rest of the year if needed. That is when canceled or unassigned launch dates are reassigned. Public notices about the events are going to be made via email or social media.

Rafter accounts on the weighted lottery website are accessible all year but lottery applications are only accepted during the February window.

Anyone who prefers to take a professionally-guided river trip shouldn’t go through the lottery, the park said, but instead find a commercial company.

More details about the main lottery are available by contacting the River Permits Office at 1-800-959-9164, 1-928-638-7843 or grca_riv@nps.gov.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: AEL update, Biggs calls for Mayorkas impeachment, Molotov cocktail arrest

Education and immigration continue to make headlines in Arizona and across the country this week. Arizona's News Roundup will get you up to date.
13 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

The Pick lottery ticket purchased in Scottsdale hits $3.5M jackpot

Somebody who bought a lottery ticket in Scottsdale can now afford Super Bowl tickets and a whole lot more after hitting a $3.5 million jackpot.
13 hours ago
(Valley Metro Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

Valley Metro riders can now pay fares through mobile app

Just in time for the big game, Valley Metro riders have a new way of paying for fares, the company announced Wednesday.
13 hours ago
Fall Out Boy performs at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 4, 2017, in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam ...
Kevin Stone

Fall Out Boy returning to Phoenix this summer for 1st time in 6 years

Fall Out Boy is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer when the pop punkers hit the road to support a new album.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Donald Babiano)...
Griselda Zetino

Empty seats: COVID pandemic not the only reason for spike in chronic absenteeism in Arizona

The number of Arizona students missing school has skyrocketed over the last few years. The COVID pandemic isn’t the only reason.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Over Easy Restaurant)...
KTAR.com

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year

Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to open three new locations across the Valley this year.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Grand Canyon National Park opens self-guided river trip lottery