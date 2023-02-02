Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Serbia could become ‘pariah’ over Kosovo, president warns

Feb 2, 2023, 6:45 AM | Updated: 10:01 am
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during a special session of Serbia's parliament about ...

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s populist president warned during a chaotic parliamentary session on Thursday that the Balkan nation could become a European “pariah” state if it rejects a Western plan for normalizing relations with Kosovo.

President Aleksandar Vucic faced a hostile reception from the right-wing opposition, which urged parliament to reject the plan and accused him of betraying Serbia.

The plan hasn’t been made public formally, but Vucic said it stipulates that Serbia wouldn’t object to Kosovo’s inclusion in international organizations, including the United Nations, though it wouldn’t have to formally recognize its statehood.

“I haven’t signed anything. I said we will continue with the talks,” Vucic said. “People need to understand … Would we become a European pariah? Yes, we would.”

The session included pushing and shoving, and shouting matches between Vucic’s ruling party and opposition lawmakers. They chanted “Treason, treason” and “We won’t give up Kosovo,” and demanded Vucic’s resignation.

Vucic responded by shouting at the protesting lawmakers that they are “thieves and traitors.”

The sovereignty of Kosovo, a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008, isn’t recognized by the Serbian government.

The dispute between Serbia and Kosovo has been a source of tension in the Balkans since the war in 1998-99 that ended when a NATO bombing campaign forced Serbia to pull out of the former Serbian province. The United States and the European Union recently have stepped up efforts to solve the problem, fearing instability as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine.

In Kosovo on Thursday, Prime Minister Albin Kurti set conditions for the formation of an association of Serb-majority municipalities, which is supported by both the U.S. and the EU. Kurti said the association can only be formed as part of an overall agreement on normalization of relations, which Serbia has rejected in the past.

Kosovo authorities fear that a community of Serb-dominated municipalities — first agreed at EU-led talks in 2013 — would eventually undermine the country’s statehood with the help of Belgrade. Kurti instead urged Belgrade to dismantle any Serbia-backed institutions among the Kosovo Serb community, who overwhelmingly reject Kosovo independence.

Vucic said that Western envoys told him last month that Serbia’s accession process into the EU would be halted and economic investment stopped if Belgrade decides to reject the latest Western bid to reach a solution.

As Vucic spoke in parliament, right-wing lawmakers held up banners accusing the Serbian president of treason over Kosovo, which many in Serbia consider the cradle of national identity.

The hard-line pro-Russia opposition lawmakers in parliament described the Western plan for Kosovo as an “ultimatum.” They said it would mean Serbia would have to recognize Kosovo’s independence as a condition of eventually joining the European Union.

“We don’t see a single reason why we should accept this Western ultimatum,” said Bosko Obradovic of the far-right Dveri party, urging the assembly to vote to reject it.

Serbia has relied on support from Russia and China in its rejection of Kosovo’s independence. This is one of the reasons why Belgrade hasn’t imposed any sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Vucic said it is of “vital interest” for Serbia to continue with the accession process into the EU, but reiterated that the country wouldn’t join NATO. Rejection of Western efforts would result in “complete isolation,” he warned. “You cannot function alone.”

Decades-long, simmering tensions between Serbia and Kosovo occasionally explode into violence, particularly in the north of the country that borders Serbia and which is populated mostly by ethnic Serbs.

The war in 1998-99 erupted when separatist ethnic Albanians launched a rebellion against Serbia’s rule, and Belgrade responded with a brutal crackdown. About 13,000 people died, mostly ethnic Albanians.

___

Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, and Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania contributed to this report .

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiating process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, right, attends a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic waves during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) A lawmaker holds a banner that reads: "No to the ultimatum!" and flashes three fingers, the Serbian Orthodox sign, during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Lawmakers hold pictures of assassinated Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic and banners that read: "Not to the ultimatum!" and "Vucic, betrayed Kosovo", during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiating process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic gestures during a special session of Serbia's parliament about the negotiations' process with Kosovo in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Serbia fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in Kosovo, which at the time was a Serbian province. A NATO intervention that forced Serbia to pull out of the territory ended the war, but tensions over Kosovo's status remains a source of instability in the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

AP

National receiver Jayden Reed of Michigan State (1) and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon of USC (31) run t...
Associated Press

NFL prospects safeguarded from inappropriate team questions

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — NFL prospect Jake Andrews fielded questions from teams designed to probe his personality and attitude more than just his football IQ. Those questions — such as, would you rather be a Super Bowl champion or Hall of Famer? — are standard issue for teams vetting potential draft picks leading up to […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Major textile factory in Haiti to close plant, lay off 3,500

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Haiti’s biggest textile factories announced Thursday that it is closing an assembly plant and laying off 3,500 workers in yet another blow to the country’s crumbling economy. S&H Global, whose parent company is South Korean garment manufacturer Sae-A Trading Co. Ltd., said in a statement that strikes […]
12 hours ago
A sign announces a home for sale on Munjoy Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Portland, Maine. On T...
Associated Press

Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last […]
12 hours ago
FILE - National Economic Council director Brian Deese listens as President Joe Biden speaks about e...
Associated Press

Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden said Thursday in a statement that Deese would step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government and negotiating with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Fishermen at Shimoni port prepare to head out for their daily catch on June 10, 2022, in Kwa...
Associated Press

Indian Ocean species caught between local, EU interests

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Indian Ocean countries wanting better safeguards for local marine life by updating fishing quotas and restricting harmful catch methods are facing resistance from the European Union, conservation groups say. Officials are gathering in Mombasa, Kenya on Friday for a meeting of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission — a group of 30 […]
12 hours ago
United Auto Workers President Ray Curry speaks during an interview, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Det...
Associated Press

2 rivals from factory floors facing off in race to lead UAW

DETROIT (AP) — Two men who began their careers on factory floors are competing to lead the 373,000 members of the United Auto Workers, a union that helps set standards for wages across the nation’s manufacturing sector. It will be the first-ever direct election of a UAW president in the union’s 88-year history. The election […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Serbia could become ‘pariah’ over Kosovo, president warns