Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia strikes civilian target

Feb 2, 2023, 2:09 AM | Updated: 6:13 am
Emergency workers and local residents clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment buil...

Emergency workers and local residents clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko)

(AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Top European Union officials arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for talks with the Ukrainian government as rescue crews dug through the rubble of an apartment building in eastern Ukraine that was struck by a Russian missile, killing at least three people and wounding 21 others.

The scene of devastation in the eastern Donetsk provincial city of Kramatorsk, where emergency workers spent the night searching for survivors after the missile hit late Wednesday, served as a grim reminder of the war’s toll almost a year after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

At least one more victim was believed to be under the debris, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Russia has frequently struck apartment buildings during the war, causing civilian casualties, although the Kremlin has denied targeting residential structures.

Russian shelling across Ukraine over the previous 24 hours killed at least eight civilians and wounded 29 others, the presidential office said. Along with the victims in Kramatorsk, the toll included four who died when a Russian mortar shell hit a basement where they were sheltering in the northeastern Chernihiv region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was due to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell before what officials described as a summit on Friday.

Borrell tweeted that the visit aimed “to convey EU’s strongest message of support to all Ukrainians defending their country.”

EU assistance for Ukraine, he said, has reached 50 billion euros ($55 billion) since the start of Russia’s war on Feb. 24.

“Europe stood united with Ukraine from day one. And will still stand with you to win and rebuild,” Borrell tweeted.

It was Von der Leyen’s fourth visit since the invasion. The last such summit was held in Kyiv in October 2021 — a few months before the war started.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption drive was expected to be on the agenda of the talks. Kyiv’s long path toward potential membership in the 27-nation bloc will be a key issue under discussion, with stamping out corruption a key condition for joining.

Von der Leyen tweeted: “We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation.”

Zelenskyy on Wednesday took aim at corrupt officials for the second time in the space of a week. Several high-ranking officials were dismissed.

Zelenskyy was elected in 2019 on an anti-establishment and anti-corruption platform in a country long gripped by graft.

The latest corruption allegations came as Western allies are channeling billions of dollars to help Kyiv fight Moscow’s forces and as the Ukrainian government is introducing reforms so it can potentially join the EU one day.

Ukraine’s government is keen to get more Western military aid, on top of the tanks pledged last week, as the warring sides are expected to launch new offensives once winter ends. Kyiv is now asking for fighter jets.

Kyiv expects Russia to “attempt something” on the Feb. 24 anniversary, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told France’s BFM television. He stressed his government’s urgency on getting weapons without delay.

“We are telling our partners that we too need to be ready as fast as possible,” he said in an interview late Wednesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden has ruled out providing F-16s to Ukraine. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday during a trip to the Philippines that the focus of American aid is to increase Ukraine’s military capabilities by sending artillery, armor, air defense and providing training to Ukrainian troops.

The U.S. is “focused on providing Ukraine the capability that it needs to be effective in its upcoming anticipated counteroffensive in the spring,” Austin said.

“And so we’re doing everything we can to get them the capabilities that they need right now to be effective on the battlefield,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that strategy would backfire, by prompting Moscow to ensure that potential Russian targets were out of range.

“The longer range the weapons supplied to the Kyiv regime, the farther we would need to push them away from the territories that are part of our country,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian state media.

He said Moscow would like to see the war end, but noted that the length of the conflict was less important than its outcome: to protect Russian territory and “people who want to remain part of the Russian culture,” reaffirming Moscow’s declared goal to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Police officers place a body into a bodybag after the were killed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. At least 3 people were killed and 21 wounded in the attack. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Police officers carry a body which was killed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. At least 3 people were killed and 21 wounded in the attack. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Police officers inspect a dead body which was killed by a Russian rocket attack at residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. At least 3 people were killed and 21 wounded in the attack. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Emergency workers and local residents clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Emergency workers clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. At least 3 people were killed and 21 wounded in the attack. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko) Emergency workers and local residents clear the rubble after a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Yevgen Honcharenko)

AP

Gautam Adani speaks during the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor summit in Gandhinaga...
Associated Press

Share debacle a rare setback for Indian tycoon Adani

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani grinned as he posed this week for photos with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu after acquiring one of the country’s main ports, in Haifa. “I promise you that in the years to come, we will transform the skyline we see around us,” said Adani, his manner upbeat even […]
6 hours ago
A woman carries her son, who has cholera, at Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi, Wednesday,...
Associated Press

African countries lack ‘immediate access’ to cholera vaccine

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s public health agency says countries with deadly cholera outbreaks on the continent have no “immediate access” to vaccines amid a global supply shortage. The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, told journalists on Thursday that the agency is working with the World Health […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

What’s new for Medicare in 2023?

A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves. In 2023, there’s a little of everything: Some costs have gone down, others have increased, and there are some notable tweaks to how Medicare works. Understanding what’s new can help you get the most from your Medicare benefits. […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers’ homes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. energy regulator said Thursday it is investigating revelations that debt-collectors working for British Gas broke into customers’ homes to install prepay gas meters that left vulnerable people at risk of having their heat cut off. British Gas’ parent company, Centrica PLC, said it had halted the “unacceptable” practice. The Times […]
6 hours ago
Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, center right, and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, right,...
Associated Press

Spanish, Moroccan prime ministers meet to improve ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco held wide-ranging meetings Thursday aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions and striking deals on customs crossings and business development. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Rabat on Wednesday along with 11 government ministers, and spoke alongside Moroccan couterpart Aziz Akhannouch at an […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks as he arrives to attend the Joint Expeditio...
Associated Press

Norway PM says oil profits to fund more aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway said Thursday that the oil-rich Scandinavian country will become one of the world’s top donors to Ukraine when his two-party center-left government presents another planned military and civilian aid package. Norway’s profits from oil will finance the additional aid, and there will be a […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
EU officials visit Kyiv as Russia strikes civilian target