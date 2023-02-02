Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna

Feb 2, 2023, 1:14 AM | Updated: 5:45 am
A view of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria, on March 19, 2010. Austria's government said Thur...

A view of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria, on March 19, 2010. Austria's government said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 that it has ordered four diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow's mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

(AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s government said Thursday that it has ordered four Russian diplomats based in Vienna, including two at Moscow’s mission to U.N. agencies in the city, to leave the country.

The Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement that two diplomats at the Russian Embassy had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and two at the permanent mission to the United Nations in Vienna “committed acts incompatible with the Headquarters Agreement.” It didn’t elaborate.

The diplomats were given a week to leave Austria.

Western European nations and Russia have expelled each others’ diplomats on several occasions since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine started nearly a year ago.

Austria, a European Union member that has a policy of military neutrality, has given aid to Ukraine but not military equipment. President Alexander Van der Bellen was in Kyiv on Wednesday on a trip meant to underline Austria’s solidarity.

Vienna is home to U.N. agencies including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it would respond in kind to the diplomats’ expulsion, according to state news agency Tass.

Russia’s ambassador to Austria, Dmitry Lyubinsky, said in televised remarks that he and Mikhail Ulyanov, the ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, separately visited the Austrian Foreign Ministry late Wednesday to hear about the decision.

“We voiced a resolute protest, rejected the unfounded allegations and warned about the inevitability of retaliatory measures,” he said.

Lyubinsky added that Austrian authorities failed to make specific accusations beyond “unfounded claims and vague references to the opinion of special services.” He said the decision would affect Austria’s position “as a neutral international platform for negotiations.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

What’s new for Medicare in 2023?

A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves. In 2023, there’s a little of everything: Some costs have gone down, others have increased, and there are some notable tweaks to how Medicare works. Understanding what’s new can help you get the most from your Medicare benefits. […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

British Gas sorry its agents broke into customers’ homes

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. energy regulator said Thursday it is investigating revelations that debt-collectors working for British Gas broke into customers’ homes to install prepay gas meters that left vulnerable people at risk of having their heat cut off. British Gas’ parent company, Centrica PLC, said it had halted the “unacceptable” practice. The Times […]
6 hours ago
Morocco's Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, center right, and Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, right,...
Associated Press

Spanish, Moroccan prime ministers meet to improve ties

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The governments of Spain and Morocco held wide-ranging meetings Thursday aimed at turning the page on diplomatic tensions and striking deals on customs crossings and business development. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Rabat on Wednesday along with 11 government ministers, and spoke alongside Moroccan couterpart Aziz Akhannouch at an […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks as he arrives to attend the Joint Expeditio...
Associated Press

Norway PM says oil profits to fund more aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway said Thursday that the oil-rich Scandinavian country will become one of the world’s top donors to Ukraine when his two-party center-left government presents another planned military and civilian aid package. Norway’s profits from oil will finance the additional aid, and there will be a […]
6 hours ago
FILE - President Bill Clinton reaches for a pen as he signs the Family Leave Bill into law during a...
Associated Press

Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is playing host to former President Bill Clinton to mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act, the first piece of legislation that the 42nd president signed into law after taking office in 1993. Biden and Clinton will take part in an event Thursday at the […]
6 hours ago
European lawmakers vote to elect a vice-president of European Parliament, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 ...
Associated Press

EU assembly lifts immunity of 2 lawmakers linked to scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Thursday removed the protective immunity of two lawmakers linked to one of the bloc’s biggest-ever corruption scandals, paving the way for them to be questioned by Belgian investigators. In a show of hands, the assembly voted overwhelmingly to lift the parliamentary immunity of Belgian lawmaker Marc Tarabella […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna