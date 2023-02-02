Close
Bank of England hikes rates by half-point to tame inflation

Feb 2, 2023, 12:42 AM | Updated: 6:07 am
People walk past the Bank of England in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The Bank of England is expe...

People walk past the Bank of England in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by as much as half a percentage point. That would outpace the latest hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The move on Thursday comes as the central bank seeks to tame decades-high inflation that has driven a cost-of-living crisis and predictions of recession. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England raised interest rates by half a percentage point Thursday as it sought to tame double-digit inflation that is fueling a cost-of-living crisis, public-sector strikes and fears of recession.

The bank’s monetary policy committee voted 7-2 to push its key rate to 4%, approving the 10th consecutive rate increase since a post-pandemic surge in the world economy and Russia’s war in Ukraine drove inflation to 40-year highs.

Economists suggest this may be the last big rate increase for Britain’s central bank after inflation slowed to 10.5% in December from a peak of 11.1% two months earlier. The bank forecast a fall to about 4% by the end of the year.

“Global consumer price inflation remains high, although it is likely to have peaked across many advanced economies, including in the United Kingdom,” the bank said. “Wholesale gas prices have fallen recently and global supply chain disruption appears to have eased amid a slowing in global demand.”

The U.S. Federal Reserve has already started tapering its response, boosting its key rate by just a quarter-point Wednesday. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, is expected to go big again Thursday, with economists forecasting a half-point increase.

The Bank of England, which pointed to more hikes being required if inflation proves more persistent, said its recession forecast for Britain’s economy would be less severe than previously projected. The overall sized of the economy will shrink throughout 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 as high energy prices and interest rates crimp spending, the bank said.

“This forecast is consistent with the technical definition of a recession, which is at least two consecutive quarters of falling output,” the bank said. “But this is a much shallower profile for the decline in output than” expected in the November.

Optimism grew that rate increases may begin to tail off after U.K. inflation eased for a second straight month to 10.5% in December, down from a peak of 11.1% in October. That’s still far higher than in the U.S. and the 20-country eurozone, where inflation slowed to 6.5% in December and 8.5% in January, respectively.

With the cost of food and services rising and wage increases outstripping forecasts, the bank sent the message that it is serious about fighting inflation even as energy prices fall and concerns about sluggish economic growth take center stage.

“The extent to which domestic inflationary pressures ease will depend on the evolution of the economy, including the impact of the significant increases in Bank Rate so far,” the bank said in a statement. “There are considerable uncertainties around the outlook.”

After more than a decade of record-low interest rates, the Bank of England began raising borrowing costs in December 2021, when its key rate stood at just 0.1%. The bank stepped up its fight against inflation last year, approving four big increases of a half-point or more since August to bring the rate to 3.5%.

Inflation soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fueled sharp increases in food and energy prices, leading to the U.K.’s biggest drop in living standards since the 1950s. That has triggered a wave of strikes — including the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade on Wednesday — as nurses, train drivers, border guards and teachers demand pay increases.

The government is trying to prevent higher wages from causing a second round of domestically driven inflation that could be more difficult to tame.

Rising prices also are choking off economic growth and squeezing public finances as the government spends billions to help consumers and businesses hit by high energy costs this winter.

The International Monetary Fund this week said that the U.K. was on track to be the only major economy to shrink this year, even as the outlook for the rest of the world improves. The IMF said the country’s gross domestic product was likely to contract by 0.6% in 2023, compared with a previous forecast of 0.3% growth.

Wholesale natural gas prices in Britain are down 75% from their peak in late August, which will translate into lower costs for businesses and consumers in coming months.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

