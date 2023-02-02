Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Valley Metro riders can now pay fares through mobile app

Feb 2, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:06 am
(Valley Metro Photo)...
(Valley Metro Photo)
(Valley Metro Photo)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Just in time for the big game, Valley Metro riders have a new way to pay for fares.

The transit system announced Wednesday riders can purchase trips through the Valley Metro app on iPhone and Android devices.

“Valley Metro is excited that mobile fare will be available before the Super Bowl,” Valley Metro spokeswoman Brittany Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“It’s going to be another convenient way to pay before you hop on light rail or on that bus. You’re just going to scan a QR code on your phone and then you’re ready to ride,” she said.

Mobile fares can be accessed once an account on the app has been created with a valid email address.

RELATED STORIES

Single ride and one-day passes can be purchased with various payment methods, including Apple and Google pay options.

After the pass has been purchased, it must be scanned when riders enter the bus or at the light rail platform in order for it to be activated.

Nonactivated passes will not serve as a valid fare.

Along with purchasing fares, riders can view their purchase history in the app’s wallet, plan trips with step-by-step navigation and track buses and trains in real time.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fall Out Boy performs at Xcel Energy Center on Dec. 4, 2017, in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam ...
Kevin Stone

Fall Out Boy returning to Phoenix this summer for 1st time in 6 years

Fall Out Boy is returning to Phoenix for the first time in six years this summer when the pop punkers hit the road to support a new album.
11 hours ago
(NPS Photo/Neal Herbert)...
KTAR.com

Grand Canyon National Park opens self-guided river trip lottery

Grand Canyon National Park has begun accepting applications for 2024 self-guided river raft trip permits on the Colorado River.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Donald Babiano)...
Griselda Zetino

Empty seats: COVID pandemic not the only reason for spike in chronic absenteeism in Arizona

The number of Arizona students missing school has skyrocketed over the last few years. The COVID pandemic isn’t the only reason.
11 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Over Easy Restaurant)...
KTAR.com

Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year

Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to open three new locations across the Valley this year.
11 hours ago
(Surveillance footage video provided by the Glendale Police Department)...
SuElen Rivera

Glendale police seek public’s help identifying suspect in Circle K robbery

Glendale police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in December, authorities said.
11 hours ago
Clint Hickman (Maricopa County Photo via Cronkite News)...
Kevin Stone

Maricopa County’s Clint Hickman on election threats: ‘It has to stop’

Clint Hickman, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, said he's sick and tired of threats aimed at elections workers who are just doing their jobs.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Valley Metro riders can now pay fares through mobile app