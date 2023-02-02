Valley Metro riders can now pay fares through mobile app

PHOENIX — Just in time for the big game, Valley Metro riders have a new way to pay for fares.

The transit system announced Wednesday riders can purchase trips through the Valley Metro app on iPhone and Android devices.

“Valley Metro is excited that mobile fare will be available before the Super Bowl,” Valley Metro spokeswoman Brittany Hoffman told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“It’s going to be another convenient way to pay before you hop on light rail or on that bus. You’re just going to scan a QR code on your phone and then you’re ready to ride,” she said.

Mobile fares can be accessed once an account on the app has been created with a valid email address.

Single ride and one-day passes can be purchased with various payment methods, including Apple and Google pay options.

After the pass has been purchased, it must be scanned when riders enter the bus or at the light rail platform in order for it to be activated.

Nonactivated passes will not serve as a valid fare.

Along with purchasing fares, riders can view their purchase history in the app’s wallet, plan trips with step-by-step navigation and track buses and trains in real time.

