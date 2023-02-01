Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing

Feb 1, 2023, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:25 pm
Gamblers play slot machines in a smoking section of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on...

Gamblers play slot machines in a smoking section of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Aug. 8, 2022. State lawmakers will hold a hearing on Feb. 13, 2023 to discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in the casinos. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers.

The state Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee will hold a hearing Feb. 13 in Trenton to discuss the bill, but does not plan to vote on it that day, according to Sen. Joseph Vitale, one of the measure’s sponsors.

The bill would close a loophole in New Jersey’s 2006 indoor smoking law that exempts casinos. Currently, smoking is allowed on up to 25% of the casino floor.

Similar pushes to end casino smoking are being waged by employees in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Many casino workers have been pushing for years for a total ban on casino smoking, saying the secondhand smoke is making them ill.

The casinos fear a total smoking ban would cost the industry revenue and jobs, although smoking opponents dispute that assertion.

“This hearing means that Atlantic City casino workers are one step closer to not having to choose between their health and a paycheck,” said Cynthia Hallett, president and CEO of Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights. “It’s a historic moment in the fight to protect the health of thousands of New Jersey workers. Dealers bear the brunt of the dangerous secondhand smoke more harshly than anyone else working in casinos, and their voices must carry the most weight.”

Vitale said the hearing is intended to foster “a thorough discussion with the committee on how this bill will affect casino employees, customers and the gaming industry.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has promised to sign the bill if it passes the Legislature.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Australian $5 notes are pictured in Sydney on Sept. 10, 2022. King Charles III won’t featu...
Associated Press

Australia is removing British monarchy from its bank notes

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes. The nation’s central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins. The $5 bill was Australia’s only remaining bank […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital, authorities said Wednesday. The boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Abortion rights protesters chant outside the West Virginia Senate chambers prior to a vote o...
Associated Press

Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state’s only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban while the case is heard in federal court. […]
20 hours ago
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capito...
Associated Press

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon. The Fufeng Group’s […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Wednesday continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Earlier this month, news broke that Tennessee would walk away from the funding at the end of […]
20 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with his Competition Council on the economy and prices in t...
Associated Press

Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

President Joe Biden took swipes at airlines and hotels Wednesday as he called on Congress to limit certain extra charges they impose on consumers. “These unfair fees add up,” he said, speaking just before a meeting of the White House Competition Committee. Biden said Congress should restrict airline seat-assignment fees imposed on families trying to […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing