Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

FTC fines GoodRx for unauthorized sharing of health data

Feb 1, 2023, 2:06 PM | Updated: 5:22 pm
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federa...

FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The Federal Trade Commission is proposing a new rule that would prevent employers from imposing noncompete clauses on their workers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

In a first-of-its-kind enforcement, the Federal Trade Commission has imposed a $1.5 million penalty on telehealth and prescription drug discount provider GoodRx Holdings Inc. for sharing users’ personal health data with Facebook, Google and other third parties without their consent.

Under a settlement, California-based GoodRx also accepted that it will be prohibited going forward from sharing user health data with third parties for advertising purposes, the FTC said. GoodRx admitted no wrongdoing and said in a blog post that it settled “to avoid the time and expense of protracted litigation.” The agreement is pending federal court approval.

Consumer protection advocates hailed Wednesday’s announcement as a potential game-changer that could seriously curtail a little-known phenomenon: The trafficking in sensitive health data by businesses not strictly classified as health care providers.

“Digital health companies and mobile apps should not cash in on consumers’ extremely sensitive and personally identifiable health information,” Samuel Levine, head of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement. “The FTC is serving notice that it will use all of its legal authority to protect American consumers’ sensitive data from misuse and illegal exploitation.”

The enforcement is the first under a 2009 law, the Health Breach Notification Rule, which applies to personal health record vendors and related providers not covered by HIPAA, the federal privacy rules that govern the health care industry,

It comes three years after Consumer Reports discovered that GoodRx was sharing people’s personal health information with more than 20 companies. “People told us they’d never expected that their sensitive information was being shared with the likes of Google and Facebook,” Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports, said in a statement Wednesday. “This is a win for consumers, and it could have a profound effect on how our health information is kept private moving forward.”

In a legal complaint filed on the FTC’s behalf, Justice Department lawyers said GoodRx’s actions had “unjustly enriched” the company at the expense of users — many sufferers of chronic health conditions — who could face “stigma, embarrassment or emotional distress” as well as discrimination if facts it shared were disclosed.

GoodRx said the focus of the FTC’s concerns was “proactively addressed” nearly three years ago, before the FTC inquiry began.

Justin Brookman, the director of technology policy at Consumer Reports, said he believed the FTC inquiry began after his organization’s Feb. 25, 2020 report. Prior to that, the government said, “GoodRx had no sufficient formal, written, or standard privacy or data-sharing policies or compliance programs in place. And, even after GoodRx’s practices came to light, it failed to notify users that their health information had been disclosed without their authorization.”

Company spokeswoman Lauren Casparis said via email that GoodRx “used vendor technologies to advertise in a way that we believe was compliant with all applicable regulations and that remains common practice among many websites.”

Those technologies included embedded web beacons known as “pixels” and other tracking and data-collection tools from companies including Google and Facebook, the government said.

“They put pixels on their site,” Brookman of Consumer Reports said by telephone. “They don’t have to do that.”

In a statement, Brookman said “health apps and websites have been giving away our personal data for years without consequence. This case should be a turning point — now companies have to understand that sharing customer data without clear permission will lead to investigations and fines.”

On its website, GoodRx says it has helped consumers save more than $45 billion since 2011.

The FTC said more than 55 million consumers have visited GoodRx’s website or mobile apps since January 2017. It said the company collects personal and health information from its users and from pharmacy benefit managers — the companies that manage prescription drug benefits — that confirm when one of its coupons has been used in a purchase.

The FTC said in a news release that GoodRx “deceptively promised its users that it would never share personal health information with advertisers or other third parties” while sharing information on their prescriptions and health conditions with third-party advertising companies and platforms including Facebook, Google and Criteo. That process helped GoodRx target personalized ads on Facebook and Instagram and other platforms, the FTC said.

Other provisions of proposed federal court order oblige GoodRx to direct third parties with whom it shared consumer health data to delete it and inform consumers.

GoodRX spokeswoman Casparis said the company believes “the requirements detailed in the settlement will have no material impact on our business or on our current or future operations.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Abortion rights protesters chant outside the West Virginia Senate chambers prior to a vote o...
Associated Press

Lawsuit: WVa abortion ban irrational, unconstitutional

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An abortion provider filed a lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn West Virginia’s near-total ban, saying it is unconstitutional, irrational and causes irreparable harm to the state’s only abortion clinic and its patients. The lawsuit asks for a halt to the four-month-old abortion ban while the case is heard in federal court. […]
17 hours ago
Gamblers play slot machines in a smoking section of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on...
Associated Press

Atlantic City casino smoking ban bill to get Feb. 13 hearing

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers will soon discuss a proposed law that would ban smoking in Atlantic City’s casinos, the first action in nearly three years on an emotional issue that is dividing casino patrons and sickening some workers. The state Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee will hold a […]
17 hours ago
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capito...
Associated Press

Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota

The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they’ll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon. The Fufeng Group’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Wednesday continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Earlier this month, news broke that Tennessee would walk away from the funding at the end of […]
17 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with his Competition Council on the economy and prices in t...
Associated Press

Biden goes after fees levied for flights, hotels and tickets

President Joe Biden took swipes at airlines and hotels Wednesday as he called on Congress to limit certain extra charges they impose on consumers. “These unfair fees add up,” he said, speaking just before a meeting of the White House Competition Committee. Biden said Congress should restrict airline seat-assignment fees imposed on families trying to […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...
Associated Press

Ex-aide says Elon Musk had ‘handshake deal’ for Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s former chief of staff on Wednesday testified that the billionaire believed he had a “handshake deal” to take Tesla private in 2018 shortly before he tweeted he had the financing for an aborted buyout that is still haunting him in a high-profile trial. Sam Teller, who worked closely Musk […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
FTC fines GoodRx for unauthorized sharing of health data