Travis Scott to headline Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Rapper Travis Scott will be the headliner for the Rolling Stone Live Super Bowl party going down in Scottsdale later this month.

The event will be held at The Clayton House, located at 75th and Second streets in Old Town, on Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.

Robin Thicke, DJ Irie and DJ Whoo Kid are also slated to perform at the 5th iteration of the party.

“We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in a press release.

The party is billed to host “numerous celebrities, athletes, VIPs, influencers and others” in addition to the musical acts.

Scott, a nine-time Grammy Award nominee, hasn’t performed in the Valley in over four years.

The Houston native last played in Phoenix in December 2018 during his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour, according to setlist.fm.

Tickets aren’t cheap, with packages running for a minimum of $1,000.

Entry does include food, alcohol and access to the event until 2 a.m.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to attend.

A full list of concerts happening during Super Bowl week is available here.

