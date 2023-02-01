PHOENIX — U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona unveiled articles of impeachment Wednesday against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of border security.

During an afternoon press conference where he was joined by other Republican congressmen, including freshman Arizona Rep. Eli Crane, Biggs said the founders had cases like that of Mayorkas in mind when they devised the impeachment process.

“They defined high crimes,” the East Valley Republican said. “They didn’t say you have to be convicted of a felony. What they said is you have a public official who has violated public trust, and there’s nobody that typifies that more, in my opinion, than Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.”

Biggs previously tried to impeach Mayorkas in August 2021, but Democrats were in control then and the resolution didn’t go anywhere.

It's gone for too long. Secretary Mayorkas' actions are putting Americans in harm's way when he is supposed to be protecting them. Tomorrow morning I will officially introduce my impeachment articles against him to finally remove him from office.

He is the second Republican congressman to propose impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas since the GOP took control of the House this year.

Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas beat Biggs to the punch on Jan. 9 with an impeachment resolution that was referred to the House Judiciary Committee after it was introduced.

Biggs, a member of the Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday he and Fallon were cosponsoring each other’s impeachment resolutions. Biggs’ resolution wasn’t available on the congressional website as of Wednesday afternoon, so it’s not clear how it differs from Fallon’s version.

Impeachment is the equivalent of an indictment, which would lead to a trial in the Senate.

Even if the House GOP majority successfully impeaches Mayorkas, there is little chance he’ll be removed from his position in President Joe Biden’s cabinet by the Senate, which is under Democratic control. The House needs only a simple majority to impeach an official, but it takes a two-thirds vote in a Senate trial for removal.

Only one cabinet member has ever been impeached, Secretary of War William Belknap in 1876. Belknap resigned amid accusations of profiteering.

