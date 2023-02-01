Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cryptocurrency fraud scheme lands man 8 years in prison

Feb 1, 2023, 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:21 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — The founder of a cryptocurrency and virtual payment services company who authorities say cheated dozens of investors out of about $7.5 million, which he used to buy a house, cars, jewelry, and other luxuries, has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

Randall Crater, 52, founded Las Vegas-based My Big Coin Pay Inc. in 2013, offering virtual payment services through a fraudulent digital currency, My Big Coin, from 2014 to 2017, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crater and associates he paid to promote the scheme through social media, email and text messages, said the coins were a fully functioning cryptocurrency backed by gold; that the company had a partnership with MasterCard; and that the currency could be exchanged for government-backed currency or other virtual currencies, none of which was true, prosecutors said.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged that My Big Coin was a fraud in January 2018.

Crater’s 55 victims had to delay retirement, lost tuition money, and suffered other financial hardships, Joseph Bonavolonta, head of the FBI’s Boston office, said in a statement.

“Spreading outright lies, Randall Crater defrauded dozens of victims out of more than $7.5 million, convincing them their cryptocurrency investments were backed by gold when in reality their hard-earned money went to funding his lavish lifestyle,” he said.

A federal jury convicted Crater in July of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.

In addition to eight years and four months behind bars, Crater, of Lake Mary, Florida, was sentenced to three years of probation, ordered to forfeit more than $7.5 million, and pay restitution of an amount to be determined.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Visitors wait in front of a "Black Panther" movie banner, during an invitation-only screenin...
Associated Press

AMC exits Saudi Arabia as young cinema market booms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s biggest cinema chain, has decided to exit Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing market in the face of intense competition. The decision, announced Tuesday, comes less than five years after AMC opened the kingdom’s first movie theater following a decades-long ban. Saudi Arabia lifted the ban on […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Czech policemen stand as they control cars and trucks at the border with Slovakia in Stary H...
Associated Press

Czechs to end checks at Slovak border amid migration decline

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic’s government will end checks on the country’s border with Slovakia that were renewed last year amid a new increase in migration, officials said Wednesday. The measure has been in place since Sept. 29 at 27 border crossings between the two European Union countries, which belong to the visa-free Schengen […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

In Congo, activists look to Pope to boost forest protections

Local climate activists in Congo are hoping Pope Francis’ visit will help spur action to protect the country’s rainforest from oil and gas interests. The Pope’s call to protect Congo’s “great green lungs of the world” on Tuesday was welcomed by campaigners who see the papal visit as a fresh opportunity to highlight threats to […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Finland approves changes to transgender laws, cuts red tape

HELSINKI (AP) — Lawmakers in Finland approved amendments Wednesday that will make it substantially easier for people to change their legally recognized gender in the Nordic country. The amendments, which are expected to take effect as soon as possible, also abolish a provision that required transgender people to provide a medical certificate proving they were […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Highway BR-163 stretches between the Tapajos National Forest, left, and a soy field in Belte...
Associated Press

Brazil authorities probe Amazon ties to capital attacks

SAO PAULO (AP) — On the edge of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, the Rovaris family is a symbol of a pioneering success story. The family arrived in the state of Mato Grosso in the 1970s as part of a wave of agricultural expansion promoted by the country’s then-military dictatorship. In a short span, the Rovaris clan […]
9 hours ago
A hiring sign is displayed outside of a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 202...
Associated Press

Job market still hot, December openings rise to 11 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, delivering a setback to the Federal Reserve’s effort to cool a hot job market. Openings were up from 10.44 million in November and were the highest since July, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. Economists had expected job openings to […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Cryptocurrency fraud scheme lands man 8 years in prison