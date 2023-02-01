Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour with metro Phoenix stop

Feb 1, 2023, 8:24 AM | Updated: 8:41 am
Beyoncé (Carlijn Jacobs Photo)...
Beyoncé (Carlijn Jacobs Photo)
(Carlijn Jacobs Photo)
PHOENIX — Get ready for a royal visit, as Beyoncé is bringing her 2023 stadium tour to the Valley.

Queen B’s Renaissance World Tour will stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 24.

Tickets will be be sold through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Fans have until the end of day on Feb. 16 to register for a chance to buy tickets for the Glendale show.

There are three registration options: BeyHive for current fan club members, Citi for the bank’s cardholders and Verified Fan Onsale.

Demand is expected to be higher than supply, so registration does not guarantee tickets. Registered fans will be selected through a lottery-style process and be emailed a code for accessing the waitlist the day before tickets go on sale.

BeyHive members will have first dibs in an exclusive presale that starts Feb. 6, according to a press release. The State Farm Stadium website shows a Feb. 25 sales date.

According to dates released Tuesday, the Renaissance World Tour kicks off in Europe in May before heading to North America in July.

The tour will be the superstar’s first without a co-headliner since her Formation World Tour in 2016.

Beyoncé hasn’t performed in the Phoenix area since she teamed up with her husband, Jay-Z, at State Farm Stadium as part of their On The Run II Tour in 2018.

It’s setting up to be a big year of special events at State Farm Stadium, starting with this month’s Super Bowl.

The Glendale venue will host concerts by Taylor Swift, George Strait, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica in 2023.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Monster Jam are also on the schedule.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

