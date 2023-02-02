Dozens of Arizona public schools taking part in education job fair

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education is hosting a job fair this weekend and applicants could be offered work on the spot.

The job fair and career expo is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel near 91st and Glendale avenues.

Dozens of Arizona public schools plan to be on-site recruiting, according to a press release from the education department.

“Arizona public schools are some of our state’s largest employers providing a wide array of career opportunities that many people may not even be aware of,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne said.

“Arizonans attending the fair will have the opportunity to explore and perhaps secure an excellent job where their skills can support public education throughout our state,” he said.

Schools at the fair have the authorization to issue letters of intent and offer jobs for teaching and support positions, pending background checks.

Fingerprinting services are available at the fair and representatives from the Department of Education’s certification section are going to be there to counsel job seekers on becoming certified to teach.

Registration for the job fair is available online.

