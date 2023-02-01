Silver Alert issued for woman with cognitive issues missing from Phoenix

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing woman who has cognitive problems, authorities said.

Linda Cain, 73, was last seen Tuesday around 8:40 p.m. near Elliot Road and 51st Street in Phoenix, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cain is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds and has white hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray zippered winter coat, black pants, purple sneakers and carrying a black purse.

Cain wears three rings on a her left ring finger.

She was described as having early onset Alzheimer’s, MCSO said.

Anyone with information to Cain’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 602-876-1011.

