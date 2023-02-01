Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

German beer sales up in 2022 after COVID pushed them down

Feb 1, 2023, 2:19 AM | Updated: 2:22 am
FILE -- Beer bottles are filled at the Veltins beer brewery in Meschede, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2...

FILE -- Beer bottles are filled at the Veltins beer brewery in Meschede, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Federal Statistical Office said on Wednesday that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.8 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons) of beer last year, a 2.7% increase compared with 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — German beer sales rose in 2022 after COVID-19 restrictions weighed on brewers in the previous two years, but the long-term trend remains downward and the World Cup soccer tournament in Qatar didn’t get the taps flowing, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The Federal Statistical Office said that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.8 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons) of beer last year, a 2.7% increase compared with 2021.

Beer sales inside Germany — more than four-fifths of the total — were up 4% to 7.2 billion liters (1.9 billion gallons). That was still 5% lower than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

Exports were down overall. While German brewers shipped around 805 million liters (213 million gallons) of beer to other nations in the European Union, a 7.8% increase, exports to other countries dropped 12.4% to about 716 million liters (189 million gallons).

Big events such as the World Cup have given beer sales a bounce when held in summer in previous years, but last year’s tournament — which, unusually, was held as winter started in Europe — largely failed to do so, the statistics office said.

While last year pointed to something of a recovery after lockdowns that shut restaurants and bars for periods in 2020 and 2021, German brewers have been struggling with a longer-term downward trend fueled by health concerns and other factors. In the past decade alone, beer sales have fallen 7.4%, according to the statistics office.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

In this photo provided by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, its members search for a r...
Associated Press

Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack. Officials said the capsule the size of a pea […]
3 hours ago
FILE - Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Jan. 26, 202...
Associated Press

Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 European tour dates, cites injury

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 tour dates in the U.K. and continental Europe. Osbourne issued a statement early Wednesday saying damage to his spine suffered in an accident four years ago will prevent him from touring. “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your […]
3 hours ago
A view of a placard as ambulance workers stand on the picket line outside Leeds Ambulance Station i...
Associated Press

Day of disruption in UK as thousands join mass walkout

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of schools in the U.K. are closing some or all of their classrooms, train services will be paralyzed and delays are expected at airports Wednesday in what’s shaping up to be the biggest day of industrial action Britain has seen in more than a decade, as unions step up pressure on […]
3 hours ago
Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, ...
Associated Press

Global stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks rose Wednesday while Wall Street futures declined ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time. London and Frankfurt opened hire. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained. Traders expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate but hope […]
1 day ago
FILE - Abortion-rights protesters project messages to a building during an event sponsored by Susan...
Associated Press

Anti-abortion activists aim to sway GOP White House hopefuls

CHICAGO (AP) — Emboldened anti-abortion activists are looking to the 2024 presidential election as an opportunity to solidify their influence over the Republican Party. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the most influential group in the anti-abortion movement, is telling each potential GOP presidential hopeful that to win its backing — or avoid being a target […]
1 day ago
FILE - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022...
Associated Press

Powell likely to stress Fed’s inflation fight far from over

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is cooling, and parts of the economy appear to be weakening. But Chair Jerome Powell is likely Wednesday to underscore that the Federal Reserve’s primary focus remains the need to fight surging prices with still-higher interest rates. With financial markets anticipating that the Fed will stop raising rates soon and possibly […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
German beer sales up in 2022 after COVID pushed them down