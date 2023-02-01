Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older

Jan 31, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)...
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Humane Society)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older.

Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley.

Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix located at 2500 S. 27th Ave. and at the east shelter in Mesa located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Potential owners can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment.

RELATED STORIES

The “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, works to get animals a home as shelters continue to be overburdened.

Information about animals up for adoption can be found online.

Since the inception of Empty the Shelters in 2016, more than 140,000 pets nationwide and in Canada have found homes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/WM Phoenix Open)...
KTAR.com

WM Phoenix Open gives back to local charities annually

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and the work done to give back to charities.
23 hours ago
An election worker inserts a stack of ballots into a scanning machine at the Maricopa County Tabula...
Kevin Stone

Arizona lawmaker proposes test to see how long hand count would take

An Arizona lawmaker is proposing legislation that would pit man against machine in a ballot-counting showdown.
23 hours ago
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...
KTAR.com

2 Powerball lottery tickets worth $100,000 purchased in Phoenix area

Two Phoenix-area lottery players came away with six-figure prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing, but the jackpot went unclaimed again.
23 hours ago
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Danny Shapiro

Here’s how much it’ll cost Eagles and Chiefs fans to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

Coming to metro Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? You better have deep pockets.
23 hours ago
Maricopa County flag...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County allocates over $7.5M for career education programs

Maricopa County recently allocated more than $7.5 million in federal funding for two career development educational programs.
23 hours ago
(JLL)...
Kevin Stone

Real estate firm JLL completes move into Phoenix’s The Grove development

Global real estate services firm JLL announced that it has finished moving its Arizona operations into Phoenix's The Grove development.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older