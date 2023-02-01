PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society is temporarily waiving adoption fees through the weekend for dogs 6 months and older.

Fees will be waived Wednesday through Monday at two Maricopa County Animal Care and Control locations in the Valley.

Adoptions can be made at the west shelter in Phoenix located at 2500 S. 27th Ave. and at the east shelter in Mesa located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.

Potential owners can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment.

The “Empty the Shelters” event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, works to get animals a home as shelters continue to be overburdened.

Information about animals up for adoption can be found online.

Since the inception of Empty the Shelters in 2016, more than 140,000 pets nationwide and in Canada have found homes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.