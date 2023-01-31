Close
General Motors, UPS rise; Caterpillar, Sysco fall

Jan 31, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., down $9.21 to $252.29.

The construction equipment company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

General Motors Co., up $3.03 to $39.32.

The automaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

United Parcel Service Inc., up $8.26 to $185.23.

The package delivery company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its quarterly dividend.

Graco Inc., up $1.75 to $68.32.

The maker of industrial fluid-handling products beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

A.O. Smith Corp., up $8.14 to $67.70.

The maker of water heaters and boilers reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Sysco Corp., down 64 cents to $77.46.

The food distributor’s fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

PulteGroup Inc., up $4.90 to $56.89.

The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., up $3.52 to $42.15.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors an encouraging financial update.

General Motors, UPS rise; Caterpillar, Sysco fall