General Motors, UPS rise; Caterpillar, Sysco fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., down $9.21 to $252.29.
The construction equipment company’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
General Motors Co., up $3.03 to $39.32.
The automaker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
United Parcel Service Inc., up $8.26 to $185.23.
The package delivery company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its quarterly dividend.
Graco Inc., up $1.75 to $68.32.
The maker of industrial fluid-handling products beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
A.O. Smith Corp., up $8.14 to $67.70.
The maker of water heaters and boilers reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Sysco Corp., down 64 cents to $77.46.
The food distributor’s fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
PulteGroup Inc., up $4.90 to $56.89.
The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Victoria’s Secret & Co., up $3.52 to $42.15.
The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.