Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/31/2023

Jan 31, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Tuesday, marking its third winning month in the last four. The Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The gains came ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates for a while. Markets got a boost after a report showed that growth for workers’ pay and benefits slowed during the end of 2022. While that’s frustrating for people trying to keep up with soaring prices, markets see it as an encouraging sign of easing pressure on inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 58.83 points, or 1.5%, to 4,076.60.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 368.95 points, or 1.1, to 34,086.04.

The Nasdaq composite rose 190.74 points, or 1.7%, to 11,584.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 46.22 points, or 2.5%, to 1,931.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 6.04 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is up 107.96 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 37.16 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.49 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 237.10 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 938.79 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,118.07 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 170.70 points, or 9.7%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - A second grade student is given a at-home COVID-19 test at H.W. Harkness Elementary School i...
Associated Press

How will life change once the COVID-19 emergency ends?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden’s administration saying it plans […]
15 hours ago
Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental ...
Associated Press

Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts. Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 97 cents to $78.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $84.49 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents $3.18 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Penguin Random House’s top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group head Gina Centrello. The departures all follow last fall’s ruling by a federal judge to […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework. The new AI Text Classifier launched Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over […]
15 hours ago
FILE - A rare fragment of a Dodo femur bone is displayed for photographs next to an image of a memb...
Associated Press

Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/31/2023