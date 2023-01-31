Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law

Jan 31, 2023, 2:01 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm
Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental ...

Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz enshrined the right to abortion and other reproductive health care into Minnesota statutes Tuesday, signing a bill meant to ensure that the state’s existing protections remain in place no matter who sits on future courts.

Democratic leaders took advantage of their new control of both houses of the Legislature to rush the bill through in the first month of the 2023 legislative session. They credit the backlash against the U.S. Supreme Court decision last summer to reverse Roe v. Wade for their takeover of the state Senate and for keeping their House majority in a year when Republicans expected to make gains.

“After last year’s landmark election across this country, we’re the first state to take legislative action to put these protections in place,” Walz said at a signing ceremony flanked by over 100 lawmakers, providers and other advocates who worked to pass the bill.

Abortion rights were already protected under a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision known as Doe v. Gomez, which held that the state Constitution protects abortion rights. And a district court judge last summer declared unconstitutional several restrictions that previous Legislatures had put in place, including a 24-hour waiting period and a parental notification requirement for minors.

Opponents decried the bill as “extreme,” saying that it and other fast-tracked legislation will leave Minnesota with essentially no restrictions on abortion at any stage of pregnancy.

The leaders of the Senate and House GOP minorities, Sen. Mark Johnson, of East Grand Forks, and Rep. Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring, urged Walz in a letter Monday to veto the bill, saying the Democratic majorities rejected dozens of amendments that Republican lawmakers proposed as guardrails, including prohibitions on third-trimester abortions except to save the patient’s life.

But the White House welcomed Walz’s signature on the bill, noting that Minnesota is the first state Legislature to codify protections into law this year. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that voters also turned out for ballot initiatives to defend access to abortion in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, and Vermont.

“While Congressional Republicans continue their support for extreme policies including a national abortion ban, the President and Vice President are calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Until then, the Biden-Harris Administration will continue its work to protect access to abortion and support state leaders in defending women’s reproductive rights.”

While the new law will have little immediate further impact on access to abortion in Minnesota, the governor, legislative leaders and sponsors of the bill said it provides a critical new layer of protection in case the composition of the state courts someday changes, as it did on the U.S. Supreme Court before it struck down Roe v. Wade.

“To Minnesotans, know that your access to reproductive health, and your right to make your own health care decisions, are preserved and protected,” Walz said. “And because of this law, that won’t change with the political winds and the makeup of the Supreme Court.”

The House passed the bill 69-65 less than two weeks ago, and party discipline held firm during a 15-hour debate in the Senate that ended in a 34-33 vote early Saturday.

“Fundamentally this legislation is about who decides,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park. “Who should be legally entitled to make reproductive health care decisions for an individual. … It can’t be decided by politicians. It can’t be decided by judges.”

Abortion is currently considered illegal at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions, in 13 states, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota. Bans in several states, including neighboring North Dakota, remain on hold for the moment pending court challenges. Because of restrictions elsewhere, Minnesota has seen a surge of pregnant patients coming to the state for abortions.

Minnesota’s new law is named the “PRO Act,” short for “Protect Reproductive Actions.” It establishes that “every individual has a fundamental right to make autonomous decisions about the individual’s own reproductive health” including abortion and contraception.

There are other bills to protect abortion rights in the Legislature’s pipeline as well, including one to delete the statutory restrictions that the district court declared unconstitutional last summer. It’s meant to safeguard against those limits being reinstated if that ruling is overturned on appeal. Hortman said she expected House floor votes to approve them as early as next week.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Abortion protesters on both sides pack the halls outside the Minnesota Senate chamber on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. The Minnesota Senate is debating a bill Friday to write broad protections for abortion rights into state statutes, which would make it difficult for future courts to roll back. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Behind him, from left to right, are first lady Gwen Walz, Tim Stanley of Planned Parenthood and Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, hugs first lady Gwen Walz as tears run down her face after the governor signed a bill that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law in St. Paul, Minn., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. On the right are Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie, and state Sen. Jennifer McEwen, DFL-Duluth, who also wiped away tears. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, holds up a bill he signed that adds a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Surrounded by DFL legislators, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, center, signs a bill to add a "fundamental right" to abortion access into state law on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, St. Paul, Minn. Walz's signature makes Minnesota the sixteenth state to spell out a right to abortion access in its law books or constitution, and the first state Legislature to take such action since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June 2022. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

AP

Associated Press

Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions

Senators who want to impose tougher penalties when U.S. airlines strand or delay passengers say they finally might be able to turn their ideas into law because of outrage over debacles like the one at Southwest Airlines in December. Democrats Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said Tuesday they will again offer […]
15 hours ago
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives for a closed-door meeting with the Republica...
Associated Press

Biden, McCarthy, once breakfast mates, wrangle over US debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Not so long ago, Joe Biden and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy used to talk things over at breakfast in Biden’s vice presidential home at the Naval Observatory. Biden was intent in those days on “keeping up relations with the opposition party,” as he writes in his memoir, and the new House majority […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Vermont lawmakers mull bills to protect abortion providers

Vermont lawmakers are taking testimony on a pair of bills that aim to protect health care workers who provide abortions and gender-affirming health care in Vermont from legal and disciplinary action from states that limit or ban those practices. The bills were introduced seven months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 1/31/2023

Wall Street closed out a strong January with more gains. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Tuesday, marking its third winning month in the last four. The Dow rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%. The gains came ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last hikes to interest rates […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers

In just the past month there have been nearly 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree in over the past several years due to a demand for their products, software and services surged with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs in latest tech company cost-cutting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls “the challenging macro-economic environment.” PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Minnesota governor signs broad abortion rights bill into law