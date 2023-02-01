WM Phoenix Open gives back to local charities annually

PHOENIX — KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on the WM Phoenix Open and the work done to give back to charities.

WM Phoenix Open has raised more than $175 million since its inception and gives back to local groups. Last year, more than $10 million was raised for charities, tournament chairman Pat Williams told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“There are numerous, I mean literally hundreds of charities around the Valley that we’re able to support, and it’s why we appreciate all the fans coming to the tournament,” Williams said.

“It’s why we appreciate all of these companies that buy all these sweets … it’s truly a community effort.”

Williams also noted this year, there’ll be changes and updates that guests can anticipate.

He said attendants can look forward to the latest fan zone that sits between the ninth and tenth hole as it’ll be equipped with new video boards. The 16th hole will also get new video boards in an effort to enhance the fan experience.

There’ll also be a new entrance, landscaping and shaded area, Williams said.

“It’s been a great partnership by the way that we’ve been talking to the Super Bowl committee all year and I think both groups have everything all ironed out,” Williams said.

“But we’ve got a lot of new things that the tournament for the fans that they’re going to love.”

Other plans involve logistics, setting up bathroom accommodations and making sure there are sufficient busses and concessions available for attendants.

