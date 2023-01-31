Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Jan 31, 2023, 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 97 cents to $78.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $84.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents $3.18 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.10 to $1,945.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.84 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.21 Japanese yen from 130.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0865 from $1.0846.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Penguin Random House’s top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group head Gina Centrello. The departures all follow last fall’s ruling by a federal judge to […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework. The new AI Text Classifier launched Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A rare fragment of a Dodo femur bone is displayed for photographs next to an image of a memb...
Associated Press

Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly […]
14 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks during a parliamentary debate on a motion o...
Associated Press

Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won’t participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. “We will not legitimize the legislative work of a government that is demonstrably … deviating […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal […]
14 hours ago
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova speaks during a press conference with her Austrian counterpart Ale...
Associated Press

Slovakia’s parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities