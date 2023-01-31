Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 Powerball lottery tickets worth $100,000 purchased in Phoenix area

Jan 31, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
PHOENIX — Two Phoenix-area lottery players came away with six-figure prizes in Monday’s Powerball drawing, but the jackpot went unclaimed again.

Tickets worth $100,000 each were purchased a few miles apart in the northeast Valley, according to Arizona Lottery officials.

One was sold at the Safeway at Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard in Cave Creek, and the other about 4 miles north at the Circle K at Carefree Highway and 48th Street in Phoenix.

Monday’s winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49, with a red Powerball of 5.

The Cave Creek players matched four white numbers plus the Powerball, good for $50,000. They also spent the extra dollar on their $2 tickets to activate the Power Play feature, which doubled their winnings.

There hasn’t been a Powerball jackpot winner since a ticket sold in Kansas hit for $92.9 million on Nov. 19, 2022, a span of 31 drawings.

The grand prize will be an estimated $653 million (about $350.5 million for the cash payout option), the eight-largest jackpot in Powerball history, for the next drawing on Wednesday.

