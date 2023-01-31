Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Jitoboh’s recovery coming into focus year after eye injury

Jan 31, 2023, 9:55 AM | Updated: 10:21 am
Florida center Jason Jitoboh (33) runs up court after making a shot against Alabama during the firs...

Florida center Jason Jitoboh (33) runs up court after making a shot against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Jan. 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Jitoboh took a finger to his left eye at Tennessee last January and spent the better part of a year trying to get right. He’s had four surgeries already and might have a fifth following the season. He faces the second-ranked Volunteers for the first time since his injury when Florida hosts Tennessee on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

(AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jason Jitoboh won’t step foot onto a basketball court without his glasses. And he doesn’t even need them to see.

The darkened lenses merely provide extra protection for what eyesight Jitoboh has remaining.

Florida’s 6-foot-11 center took a finger to his left eye at Tennessee last January and spent the better part of a year trying to get right. He’s had four surgeries already and might have a fifth following the season.

So when the Gators (12-9, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) host the second-ranked Volunteers (18-3, 7-1) on Wednesday night, Jitoboh will be focused on finding some closure on a trying and unexpected journey that started with a routine rebounding effort during a midweek game in Knoxville and continues a little more than 12 months later.

“I’ve had this game marked for a while,” Jitoboh said.

For good reason. Jitoboh left his last outing against the Vols bloodied and unable to see in one eye. He had surgery the next morning to repair a ruptured muscle that had prevented any eye movement. He had several more operations to repair a detached retina and optic nerve damage.

Adding to disorientation and discomfort, doctors dropped protective oil into his healing eye and ordered him to lay face down for roughly 20 hours a day for three months. He would spend 50 minutes with his head in a massage pillow and then get a 10-minute break during which he’d try to cram in all his normal activities.

“I would’ve gone crazy if I did that all day,” Jitoboh said. “So I tried to find loopholes. I’d stand up and look down. It was just finding different ways to heal and also live life.”

With his parents living in Abuja, Nigeria, and unable to get to Gainesville on short notice, Jitoboh relied on head athletic trainer Duke Werner for moral support.

“He got to the point where he didn’t know if he wanted to play again,” Werner said. “He got really down. … There’s been a real toll on this guy that people probably don’t realize. It was serious.”

Jitoboh missed the final 14 games last season. His sight slowly started to return a few weeks after the injury. He could make out shapes, then colors. His peripheral vision returned, too, but his straight-ahead sight in that eye remained foggy for months — even to this day.

“It’s been a long process, long journey for sure,” said Jitoboh, whose mother was able to join him in Gainesville for two weeks around his third surgery. “I think I’m most proud of not giving up, my resiliency, not just laying down and not letting it change my character, who I am as a person. I think that’s what I’m most proud of.

“What I did is almost impossible. It would’ve been easier to lay down and give up and just let the obstacle win.”

Jitoboh missed an entire semester of coursework because he couldn’t look at a computer screen, and he packed on a few extra pounds because he was unable to work out, let alone practice.

He eventually gained clearance to return to the court in short stints last May, but “my depth perception was horrible.” Catching the ball was difficult; running without losing his balance was nearly impossible.

Over time, as his workload increased, his brain started suppressing his left eye and recalibrating everything he does through the right one. He’s still a work in progress, coming off the bench to spell Colin Castleton and averaging 2.7 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing a little less than 10 minutes a game.

But considering where he was a year ago, he’ll take it.

“Not a lot of guys can go through what he’s been through,” Castleton said. “The biggest thing for me that really shocked me was just the approach he took every day, having a great, positive mindset. He has great energy.”

Jitoboh, who attended Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, knows several of his upcoming opponents well. He holds no grudge against Tennessee senior Olivier Nkamhoua, who poked him during the rebound.

He just wants his vision back to normal, something that will require more time and maybe another surgery.

“I don’t want to show that I belong ’cause I know that I belong,” he said. “I just want to show people what I’m still capable of. Like, I can still play at a high level. I can still impact winning no matter what.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework. The new AI Text Classifier launched Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A rare fragment of a Dodo femur bone is displayed for photographs next to an image of a memb...
Associated Press

Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly […]
13 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks during a parliamentary debate on a motion o...
Associated Press

Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won’t participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. “We will not legitimize the legislative work of a government that is demonstrably … deviating […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal […]
13 hours ago
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova speaks during a press conference with her Austrian counterpart Ale...
Associated Press

Slovakia’s parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Anti-coup protesters gesture during a march in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, March 26, 2021. As F...
Associated Press

US sanctions Myanmar groups ahead of coup anniversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Tuesday it was imposing sanctions on a group of people and organizations connected to Myanmar’s military regime as the two-year anniversary nears for the coup that removed the country’s civilian government. Six people and three organizations were designed for sanctions, including the country’s elections commission, several mining firms and […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Jitoboh’s recovery coming into focus year after eye injury