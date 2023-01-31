Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63

Jan 31, 2023, 9:25 AM | Updated: 9:53 am
Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie with his AP colleagues videojourn...

Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie with his AP colleagues videojournalist Angie Wang, left, and reporter Julie Carr Smyth, right, who were visiting the city on assignment on Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio's biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with AP and The Plain Dealer, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at age 63, according to his family. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)

(AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Mark Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio’s biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with The Associated Press and The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, has died. He was 63.

Gillispie, who was diagnosed with cancer last fall, died Sunday while in hospice care, his children, Sam Gillispie and Martha Hanna Gillispie, said Monday.

After joining the AP in 2014 as a reporter in its Cleveland bureau, he wrote about the police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, a breakaway Amish group that carried out beard-cutting attacks, and a statehouse bribery investigation involving Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. He was sent to the scenes of several major breaking stories, including the 2018 massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue. He was one of the AP’s leading reporters on the opioid crisis and its legal aftermath for communities in Ohio and beyond.

Gillispie previously worked at The Plain Dealer for 24 years, writing investigative stories that included reporting on mortgage fraud and questionable overtime practices by Cleveland police. He also covered police, courts and local government, including the corruption case of former U.S. Rep. James Traficant.

He could put up a gruff exterior but just as easily show sensitivity to people dealt bad news. In the newsroom, he enjoyed offering guidance to young reporters.

“Journalism was Mark’s passion — poring over complicated documents, digging deep into stories, sharing sage advice to new reporters. But it was his family he was most passionate about,” said Christina Paciolla, AP’s deputy director for text and former Ohio state news editor. “We’d often swap stories of our families, and bond over everything from baseball to living with grief. We will all miss Mark terribly as a colleague but more importantly, as a friend.”

At The Plain Dealer, he worked with his wife, Mary Lou Gillispie, a copy and design editor. He wrote lovingly about their marriage and about grieving her after she died of cancer in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were married in a Las Vegas chapel by a “man in a green leisure suit and a bad pompadour,” he wrote.

“Mary Lou and I were the quintessential journalist couple. We met at a small paper outside Cleveland and snagged the big-city newspaper jobs we dreamed about,” he wrote.

The personal essay was a departure for someone who built a reputation as a tough but fair reporter who held public officials and institutions accountable.

“The pain endures, yet the darkness is slowly lifting,” Gillispie wrote two months after his wife’s death. “I comfort myself with thoughts of how our final weeks in isolation were the most poignant of our 30 years together.

“The pandemic helped teach me the meaning of abiding love in all its guises. For that, I will be forever grateful.”

Gillispie grew up in Perry, Ohio, along Lake Erie. He was an avid cook, golfer, poker player and Cleveland sports fan, dreaming of the day when the city would celebrate a World Series championship.

He studied theater for a while at Wright State University, performed in community theater and enjoyed singing, though, he rarely shared his talent.

He surprised his daughter at her wedding last year, serenading her with “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof.”

Gillispie served in the U.S. Army as a finance and accounting specialist, a time in his life that he said was transformative. He began his journalism career near his hometown at The News-Herald in Willoughby, where he was a reporter and editor. He met his wife there.

In addition to his two children, survivors include a brother and two sisters.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio's biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with AP and The Plain Dealer, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at age 63, according to his family. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie) Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie with his AP colleagues videojournalist Angie Wang, left, and reporter Julie Carr Smyth, right, who were visiting the city on assignment on Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland. Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio's biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with AP and The Plain Dealer, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at age 63, according to his family. (AP Photo/Mark Gillispie)

AP

Associated Press

Penguin Random House US CEO Madeline McIntosh to step down

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Penguin Random House’s top executives, U.S. CEO Madeline McIntosh, is stepping down. Her decision comes just weeks after the resignation of the global CEO, Markus Dohle, and the retirement of Random House Publishing Group head Gina Centrello. The departures all follow last fall’s ruling by a federal judge to […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The maker of ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help teachers detect if a student or artificial intelligence wrote that homework. The new AI Text Classifier launched Tuesday by OpenAI follows a weeks-long discussion at schools and colleges over […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A rare fragment of a Dodo femur bone is displayed for photographs next to an image of a memb...
Associated Press

Bring back dodo? Ambitious plan draws investors, critics

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dodo bird isn’t coming back anytime soon. Nor is the woolly mammoth. But a company working on technologies to bring back extinct species has attracted more investors, while other scientists are skeptical such feats are possible or a good idea. Colossal Biosciences first announced its ambitious plan to revive the woolly […]
13 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, speaks during a parliamentary debate on a motion o...
Associated Press

Greek opposition to boycott parliament over wiretap scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party said Tuesday that it won’t participate in parliamentary votes until a general election is held later this year, in response to the alleged wiretapping of senior officials by the state intelligence service. “We will not legitimize the legislative work of a government that is demonstrably … deviating […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

HarperCollins to cut North American workforce by 5%

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers plans to cut its workforce by 5% in the U.S. and Canada by the end of June, citing increased costs and lower sales in a statement released Tuesday. The announcement comes the day before HarperCollins and the union representing some 250 striking employees are to meet with a federal […]
13 hours ago
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova speaks during a press conference with her Austrian counterpart Ale...
Associated Press

Slovakia’s parliament sets early election for Sept 30

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s parliament on Tuesday approved Sept. 30 as the date for an early election in the country. Ninety-two lawmakers in the 150-seat National Council — two more than needed — voted in favor of the move that came a week after lawmakers amended the country’s constitution to make it possible to […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Veteran AP, Plain Dealer reporter Mark Gillispie dies at 63