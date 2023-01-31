PHOENIX — Global real estate services firm JLL announced last week that it has finished moving its Arizona operations into The Grove, a high-profile mixed-use development in the heart of Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

JLL set up shop for more than 120 employees on the first floor of a four-story office building on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street, the company said.

“JLL prides itself on helping clients align with the future of the workplace. It is a career highlight to be able to deliver that same level of quality and vision for our JLL team and clients that we work with day in and day out,” David Rosato, senior vice president of project and development services, said in a press release.

“It also adds tremendous new resources – triple the conference space, the latest technology and an exceedingly cool variety of places to work and collaborate throughout the day.”

JLL Arizona was founded locally as The Staubach Company in 2000 before being purchased by JLL in 2008.

The company’s new 31,000-square-foot Phoenix location includes flexible shared workspaces, a room designed to utilize the company’s proprietary visualization platform, Blackbird, and tech-enabled workstations and meeting rooms.

“That final product is a great representation of our local culture and productivity,” Pat Williams, JLL managing director, said in the release.

“Our new JLL Arizona office will serve our team well as we continue to grow and serve our clients.”

The Class AA office building, one of three at The Grove, features a rooftop deck with a pickleball court, outdoor garden, full kitchen and views of Camelback Mountain.

In addition to the office buildings, The Grove will have luxury homes, retail and dining venues and The Global Ambassador, local restaurateur Sam Fox’s boutique hotel concept, as part of the 15-acre project.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.