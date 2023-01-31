Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Real estate firm JLL completes move into Phoenix’s The Grove development

Jan 31, 2023, 9:55 AM
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com
JLL cafe with lounge at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) JLL cafe with lounge at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) JLL cafe at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) Open office with huddle space at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) JLL conference room at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) JLL reception area with conference spaces at The Grove in Phoenix. (JLL) JLL pitch room with Blackbird, the company's proprietary visualization platform, at The Grove in Phoenix (JLL)

PHOENIX — Global real estate services firm JLL announced last week that it has finished moving its Arizona operations into The Grove, a high-profile mixed-use development in the heart of Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood.

JLL set up shop for more than 120 employees on the first floor of a four-story office building on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 44th Street, the company said.

“JLL prides itself on helping clients align with the future of the workplace. It is a career highlight to be able to deliver that same level of quality and vision for our JLL team and clients that we work with day in and day out,” David Rosato, senior vice president of project and development services, said in a press release.

“It also adds tremendous new resources – triple the conference space, the latest technology and an exceedingly cool variety of places to work and collaborate throughout the day.”

RELATED STORIES

JLL Arizona was founded locally as The Staubach Company in 2000 before being purchased by JLL in 2008.

The company’s new 31,000-square-foot Phoenix location includes flexible shared workspaces, a room designed to utilize the company’s proprietary visualization platform, Blackbird, and tech-enabled workstations and meeting rooms.

“That final product is a great representation of our local culture and productivity,” Pat Williams, JLL managing director, said in the release.

“Our new JLL Arizona office will serve our team well as we continue to grow and serve our clients.”

The Class AA office building, one of three at The Grove, features a rooftop deck with a pickleball court, outdoor garden, full kitchen and views of Camelback Mountain.

In addition to the office buildings, The Grove will have luxury homes, retail and dining venues and The Global Ambassador, local restaurateur Sam Fox’s boutique hotel concept, as part of the 15-acre project.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)...
Danny Shapiro

Here’s how much it’ll cost Eagles and Chiefs fans to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

Coming to metro Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? You better have deep pockets.
13 hours ago
Maricopa County flag...
KTAR.com

Maricopa County allocates over $7.5M for career education programs

Maricopa County recently allocated more than $7.5 million in federal funding for two career development educational programs.
13 hours ago
A fisherman throws a cast net along shore of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, F...
KTAR.com

California holds out as Arizona, other states submit Colorado River water plan

Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River, including Arizona, have agreed on a model to cut water use in the basin.
13 hours ago
(Unsplash Photo)...
KTAR.com

Apache Junction toddler dies of overdose after swallowing fentanyl pill

Police in Apache Junction are investigating the death of a toddler boy they said ingested fentanyl.
13 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/ASU Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation)...
KTAR.com

ASU receives $5.5M in funding to help fill nursing needs

Arizona State University was awarded over $5 million to pay tuition and fees for 104 students, the school announced. 
13 hours ago
(El Mirage Police Department Photos)...
KTAR.com

3 arrested after house tied to human smuggling in El Mirage was targeted

Three people were arrested and a man is dead after a home tied to a human smuggling operation in El Mirage was targeted on Saturday.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Real estate firm JLL completes move into Phoenix’s The Grove development