Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Why workers at growing number of nonprofits are unionizing

Jan 31, 2023, 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:27 am
The Southern Poverty Law Center's Esteban Gil poses for a portrait at Jefferson Recreation Center i...

The Southern Poverty Law Center's Esteban Gil poses for a portrait at Jefferson Recreation Center in Pasadena, Calif., on Dec. 14, 2022. ( Jenna Schoenefeld /The Chronicle of Philanthropy via AP)

( Jenna Schoenefeld /The Chronicle of Philanthropy via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Over his six years at the Southern Poverty Law Center, Esteban Gil watched colleague after colleague leave. Part of it was the nature of the work: helping people in immigrant detention and in prison. It is high-stakes, high-stress work. But there was also something deeply wrong with the way the group operated and the very low pay, he says.

“People burn out and they tire out, and then they leave,” says Gil, a program associate in the group’s criminal-justice-reform division. They didn’t have autonomy in their jobs, he says, and didn’t feel respected. Some folks left for more money, and others left to get away. “We had a problem with mismanagement and toxicity.”

A union, Gil thought, could be the answer, so he and his co-workers decided to form one.

Money was a key issue for staff at the nonprofit, which monitors hate groups and brings lawsuits over civil-rights, immigration, and criminal-justice issues. Jackie Hurst, who works as a bilingual administrative assistant, says that her department, part of the immigrant-justice project, had been chronically understaffed. After taxes and other deductions, Hurst took home just $1,100 for two weeks of work. She earned so little that she lives 54 miles away from the group’s Decatur, Georgia, office, where housing is cheaper. “Our pay was not sustainable,” she says.

The Southern Poverty Law Center is far from alone. Nonprofit cultural institutions, advocacy groups, and social-service organizations have all had employees unionize. That includes big names like the Philadelphia Museum of Art and smaller ones like the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. Even as the economy cools and fears of recession grow, both union organizers and consultants who advise nonprofit leaders on the issue say nonprofit staff are continuing to unionize at the same fast pace.

Roughly two dozen museums have unionized in the past three years, according to the American Alliance of Museums. The Nonprofit Professional Employees Union has grown from 300 workers at 12 organizations in 2018 to 1,500 workers at nearly 50 organizations today. Since 2019 the Nonprofit Employees United has unionized workers at 68 organizations. The NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America went from having five unions recognized in 2019 to 44 today.

The increase in nonprofit unions comes at a time when unions have been rising in popularity among all Americans. Approval of unions, at 71%, is at its highest since 1965, according to Gallup. While the number of nonprofits that are unionizing is increasing, they likely make up a small part of the overall work force. The government does not break out statistics for nonprofit unionization, but union members make up about 10% of the total workforce — about half of what it was in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nonprofit employees may be more predisposed to unionizing than other workers. They tend to be younger, well educated, and altruistic — a perfect blend of characteristics that tip people toward interest in unions, says David Zonderman, a history professor at North Carolina State University who teaches labor and nonprofit history.

Nonprofits come out of a tradition of charity and sacrifice, and most pay their employees less than private companies and government. As a result, many unionizing workers are looking for livable wages and opportunities to advance, all the more important as housing costs and inflation have shot up. Others see unions as a way to press for greater racial equity.

At museums and other nonprofits, the pandemic exposed a business model based on underpaying employees, says Laura Lott, CEO of the American Alliance of Museums. Younger workers are challenging the idea that work at prestigious institutions should come with substandard pay.

The arguments nonprofit leaders have long made to push back demands for better pay — budget and contract constraints, the importance of the mission, and the idea that raising wages would take desperately needed funds away from services — are not working as well as they once did, says Hil O’Connell, a national organizer at the NewsGuild-Communications Workers of America.

That’s certainly been the case at the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project in Arizona.

Yesenia Ramales, a senior legal assistant, says that no one got raises for two years. At the same time, caseloads were growing and everyone was doing more work. Every time she asked for a raise, she says, she was told the group was there for the community — aren’t you here for the community?

Ramales and her fellow employees were sick of that answer, so they formed a union.

“I just want to be compensated for the work I’m doing,” she says. “I just want them to acknowledge that prices are rising, bills are getting more expensive, and I can’t live off of the salary.”

Lillian Aponte, the group’s co-executive director, said she couldn’t comment on ongoing contract negotiations. She says the group has embraced unionization and that it’s an opportunity for “meaningful discussion.”

At the Southern Poverty Law Center, contract talks were long and acrimonious.

Management tried to be respectful, listen to workers, and take the high road, says Lecia Brooks, chief of staff and culture at the organization and management’s lead negotiator with the union. But, she says, the union treated management “like we were all the devil.” She says the union attacked negotiators personally and talked to the media about the substance of the negotiations. “We didn’t do any of that,” she says.

Gil, one of the union’s negotiators, doesn’t think unions should pull punches. “This is ultimately a conflict between two classes, the class that works and the employer class, and our interests are at odds,” he says. “We didn’t think anything was out of bounds.”

After 18 months of negotiations, both sides reached an agreement on a contract. It raises minimum pay from $15 to $20 an hour. Some workers saw their salaries jump from $38,000 a year to $60,000. Employees who have worked at the organization longer earn more money for each year of seniority they have. Hurst’s take-home salary jumped from $1,100 to around $1,400 per pay period.

A section of the agreement is devoted to racial justice, equity, and inclusion. The union is proud that the group is banned from using nondisclosure agreements, which are often used to silence employees who experience discrimination or harassment.

The attorney that represented the law center, Joyce Goldstein, is happy with the contract, which she says provides generous vacation and other benefits. But Brooks is disappointed that the process was so contentious. She thinks there’s a better way for staff and management to come to an agreement on how to run the workplace, especially if both sides have similar values as is often the case at nonprofits.

Some experts say that when management voluntarily recognizes a union, negotiation can be less contentions and that educating both sides about the unfamiliar contract negotiation process can also help.

Even Gil, for all his suspicion of management, would like to see a better process.

“If you hold yourself out to be a progressive nonprofit, then walk the walk,” Gil says. “Let’s talk about how we can share power and be a model for the kind of society we want to live in.”

_____

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Jim Rendon is a senior writer at the Chronicle. Email: jim.rendon@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A woman pumps gas at a GetGo Mini Mart in Valencia, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. On Tuesday, the ...
Associated Press

US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

American consumers are kicking off 2023 slightly less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month’s reading was the highest the index […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State Librar...
Associated Press

Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state’s abortion ban that is based on the argument that the law violates some people’s religious freedoms, leaving that decision to an appeals court, at least for now. The state Supreme Court issued an order Monday saying the state […]
8 hours ago
Pope Francis on a wheelchair is flanked by Congolese Prime Minister Sama Lukonde, center right, as ...
Associated Press

Pope’s Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church’s future

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Pope Francis began a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation. Aid groups are hoping Francis’ trip will shine […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A logo on a vehicle at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The U...
Associated Press

US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in San F...
Associated Press

Tesla gets Justice Department subpoena for self-driving cars

The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla Inc. related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features, according to a regulatory filing. “To our knowledge no government agency in any ongoing investigation has concluded that any wrongdoing occurred,” Tesla said in the filing Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Austin, Texas-based electric […]
8 hours ago
FILE - Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Friday, Jan. 13, 2...
Associated Press

US wage growth slowed in the final quarter of 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pay and benefits for America’s workers grew at a healthy but more gradual pace in the final three months of 2022, a third straight slowdown, which could help reassure the Federal Reserve that wage gains won’t fuel higher inflation. Wages and benefits, such as health insurance, grew 1% in the October-December quarter […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Why workers at growing number of nonprofits are unionizing