Southbound Interstate 17 reopens in Phoenix after crash

Jan 30, 2023, 8:51 PM | Updated: 9:27 pm
(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)...
(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)
(Twitter Photo/@ArizonaDOT)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix reopened Monday night after a crash temporarily halted traffic, transportation officials said.

The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m. and reopened around 9:25 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were advised to continue to expect heavy delays in the area.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923. 

