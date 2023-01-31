Southbound Interstate 17 reopens in Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 in Phoenix reopened Monday night after a crash temporarily halted traffic, transportation officials said.

The lanes were closed at Cactus Road around 8:40 p.m. and reopened around 9:25 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers were advised to continue to expect heavy delays in the area.

