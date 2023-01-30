Close
SoFi Technologies, CACI International rise; Ford, Hess fall

Jan 30, 2023, 2:29 PM | Updated: 2:33 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

SoFi Technologies Inc., up 74 cents to $6.68.

The financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P., up $1.83 to $22.54.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based coal miner’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Colgate-Palmolive Co., up $1.29 to $72.88.

The toothpaste and dish soap maker named Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane to its board of directors.

CACI International Inc., up $6.86 to $301.95.

The professional services and information technology company announced a $250 million stock buyback plan.

Ford Motor Co., down 38 cents to $12.89.

The carmaker is cutting the price of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by as much as $6,000, following a similar move by Tesla.

JD.com Inc., down $3.91 to $59.83.

The Chinese online retailer is closing its consumer e-commerce services in Indonesia and Thailand.

Hess Corp., down $4.48 to $151.77.

Oil prices slipped and weighed down energy stocks.

Philips N.V., up $1 to $17.99.

The Dutch consumer electronics and medical equipment maker is cutting 6,000 jobs worldwide over the next two years.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

