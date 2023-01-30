Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff

Jan 30, 2023, 2:26 PM | Updated: 2:29 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a roundtable discussion at Dinokeng Game Reserve...

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a roundtable discussion at Dinokeng Game Reserve in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, as part of a Treasury ten-day tour of Africa, with stops in Senegal, Zambia and South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

(AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday it plans to increase its borrowing during the first three months of 2023, even as the federal government is bumping up against a $31.4 trillion limit on its legal borrowing authority.

The U.S. plans to borrow $932 billion during the January-to-March quarter. That’s $353 billion more than projected last October, due to a lower beginning-of-quarter cash balance and projections of lower-than-expected income tax receipts and higher spending.

The increased borrowing will take place as Democrats and the White House push for Congress to increase the federal debt limit. President Joe Biden wants the cap raised without any preconditions. The new House Republican majority is seeking to secure spending cuts in exchange for a debt limit increase.

Treasury officials say the debate over the debt ceiling poses a risk to the U.S. financial position.

“Even just the threat that the U.S. government might fail to meet its obligations may cause severe harm to the economy by eroding household and business confidence, injecting volatility into financial markets, and raising the cost of capital — among other negative impacts,” Ben Harris, Treasury’s assistant secretary for economic policy, said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a letter to congressional leaders earlier this month, said the department had begun resorting to ” extraordinary measures ” to avoid a federal government default. She said it’s “critical that Congress act in a timely manner” to raise or suspend the debt limit.

In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation that will either raise the nation’s borrowing authority or suspend the limit for a period of time. She said it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June.

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet with Biden at the White House this week to discuss the debt limit.

McCarthy told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday: “I want to sit down together, work out an agreement that we can move forward to put us on a path to balance — and at the same time not put any of our debt in jeopardy at the same time.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

St. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch gestures during his State of the City speech Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, ...
Associated Press

Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays will be built near the current one under plans unveiled Monday as part of a massive redevelopment project that also includes affordable housing, office space and retail in what was once a thriving Black neighborhood. Mayor Ken Welch, of St. Petersburg, Florida, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $1.78 to $77.90 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell $1.76 to $84.90 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 9 cents to $2.50 a gallon. February heating oil fell 16 cents $3.11 a gallon. March natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.68 per […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Winter weather leads to scrubbed flights in Texas, beyond

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines canceled dozens of flights Monday in north Texas, which is expected to get cold, wet weather most of the week, including a chance of freezing rain. About 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled by early afternoon, according to tracking […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino’s fraud lasted years and was one of the most egregious health […]
15 hours ago
FILE - A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Se...
Associated Press

Boeing will open new assembly line to build 737 Max planes

Boeing will add a fourth assembly line to produce more 737 Max aircraft, as it tries to more quickly translate a backlog of orders into cash-generating deliveries of new planes. The new line will open in the second half of next year, according to a note Monday to employees from Stan Deal, the CEO of […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Rashada case in Florida highlights issues in NIL, recruiting

Broken promises and unrealistic expectations have been part of college football recruiting for as long as coaches have been pitching their programs in living rooms across America. Opportunities for playing time and a path to the NFL are being peddled, as always, but now potentially lucrative endorsement deals handled by booster-run collectives are also in […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Treasury to increase borrowing amid debt ceiling standoff